Inter Kashi under scrutiny as former coach Antonio Habas alleges players, staff are still owed last season's ISL wages

East Bengal’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday has been overshadowed by a sharp row over money. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who managed Inter Kashi last season, used his post-match press conference to claim that the club still owes wages to many of last season’s players and coaching staff.

Advertisement

The match took place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, on October 23. East Bengal raced into a commanding lead, scoring four goals inside the first 27 minutes of the first half. Aké Loba struck twice, while Dani Ramírez, PV Vishnu and Lukasz Zwolinski added the remaining goals. The result highlighted East Bengal’s strong start to the 2026-27 campaign and left Inter Kashi facing questions both on and off the pitch.

Also Read | Who is Aké Arnaud Loba? Striker whose brace gave East Bengal lead vs Inter Kashi

Antonio Lopez Habas alleges unpaid wages Antonio Lopez Habas said he was “absolutely furious” with Inter Kashi’s board. He also criticised the decision to allow the club to sign 22 players while money owed under last season’s contracts remained unpaid.

“It is not normal. They were not paid for an entire year. We played one season for free at Inter Kashi,” Habas said, as quoted by myKhel.

Advertisement

The Spanish coach’s comments carried extra weight because of his direct experience at the club. His frustration appeared rooted in what he described as a prolonged failure to meet basic contractual obligations to the people who had represented Inter Kashi on the field and in the dugout.

Club yet to respond publicly Inter Kashi had not issued any public response to the claims at the time of writing. The silence leaves the allegations unchallenged in the open, though none of them have been tested before the league or any other formal body.

The issue is not entirely new. After a 3-0 defeat to Punjab FC on April 20, Habas, then still Inter Kashi’s coach, described the club as being in a “very, very complicated situation.” He added that players and staff might not be paid, foreshadowing the concerns he raised again after the East Bengal match.

Advertisement

Contrasting starts to the season On the pitch, the two sides are moving in opposite directions. East Bengal have won both of their opening matches of the 2026-27 season and sit at the top of the standings. Their next assignment is an away fixture against Al-Seeb in the AFC Champions League Two on October 27, giving them little time to dwell on the off-field noise.

Inter Kashi, by contrast, begins the new season under scrutiny that extends well beyond results. The combination of Habas’s public criticism and the lack of an immediate club response has placed the spotlight on financial management as much as on-field performance.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.