Inter Miami to meet US President Donald Trump: Will ‘apolitical’ Lionel Messi visit White House along with his MLS team?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will visit the White House on March 5 to celebrate their MLS Cup win, The Athletic reported while citing a White House official who spoke anonymously. The visit has been planned before the team’s match against D.C. United on 7 March.

Advertisement

It is not yet confirmed whether Lionel Messi will attend. His representative has not responded to the publication's questions. Inter Miami have also not commented on the visit.

If Messi goes, it will be his first visit to the White House. In January 2025, he was invited by former President Joe Biden to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But, he could not attend the ceremony at that time.

Inter Miami’s White House visit comes at a time when sports events are being linked with politics. Earlier this week, the U.S. hockey team visited Washington after winning gold at the Winter Olympics.

Their visit sparked a debate over whether sports victories are becoming politicised. It also raised concerns about their association with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The Miami visit will also happen just before a panel discussion on the future of college sports, which the US President is expected to chair.

Inter Miami won the 2025 MLS Cup in November by defeating Vancouver. It was the club’s first MLS title since joining the league in 2020. Lionel Messi, now 38, joined the team in 2023.

Inter Miami political affiliation The Mas Brothers (Jorge and Jose Mas), who own the controlling stake of the club, have historically been associated with the Republican Party. They maintain a staunch anti-Castro stance. Their father, Jorge Mas Canosa, was a legendary Republican lobbyist.

Inter Miami are co-owned by David Beckham, whose stake is estimated at 10-20%. Beckham avoids partisan labels in the United States and the United Kingdom. The legendary footballer, who prefers to remain neutral, does not typically vote in the UK due to overseas travel.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s political stance While his idol Diego Maradona had a distinct anti-American stance, Lionel Messi remains apolitical. After Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory, Messi and the national team declined an invitation to the Argentine presidential palace. Messi and his boys apparently avoided being ‘used’ by the government for political purposes.

At that time, presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerrutti appreciated Messi’s decision: “"His decision seems formidable to me because of that reception by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner which violated the limits of good taste. It was embarrassing. That played an important role in the mind of Lionel Messi."

In 2014, when Argentina returned after losing the 2014 World Cup final to Germany, then-President Cristina Kirchner welcomed them.

During a televised speech at this event, Kirchner made a controversial statement while standing next to Messi, who looked visibly upset.

Advertisement

"As you know, I'm no soccer fan. I didn't see a single match, not even the one yesterday," Kirchner said, which was viewed as ‘insensitive’.