Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Why was Lionel Messi shown a yellow card in the MLS clash?

Lionel Messi received a yellow card during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday after an incident during the match at home in Miami.

The booking attracted attention because of Messi's involvement in the contest, with the Argentine forward playing a key role for Inter Miami as they sought a positive result against Cincinnati.

Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati played out a 2-2 draw, with both sides sharing the points after an eventful encounter.

Why was Messi shown a yellow card? The incident occurred in the 44th minute, towards the end of the first half. Messi was carrying the ball towards Cincinnati's penalty area and appeared to be preparing to take a shot when he became involved in a challenge with 22-year-old defender Samuel Gidi.

Gidi attempted to close down the Argentine and block his route towards goal. The challenge resulted in a collision, with the Cincinnati defender going to ground.

Referee Armando Villarreal subsequently showed Messi a yellow card. The Inter Miami captain appeared surprised by the decision but did not engage in a prolonged argument with the match official.

The booking became a talking point among fans, with some questioning whether the challenge warranted a caution. Commentators on the Spanish-language Apple TV broadcast also expressed reservations about the referee's decision.

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However, there was no publicly available detailed explanation from the match officials outlining the precise grounds for the booking. The official match report recorded the caution against Messi in the 44th minute.

How did Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati end? While Messi received attention for his booking, he could not find the net as Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Cincinnati.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams struggling to convert their opportunities. Messi had attempts blocked by Cincinnati defenders as the visitors worked to contain Miami's attacking threat.

Luis Suarez eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, giving Inter Miami the lead. The Uruguayan forward found the net following an attacking move involving Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul.

Cincinnati responded through Kenji Mboma Dem, who equalised in the 80th minute. The visitors then took the lead six minutes later when Samuel Gidi scored his first goal for the club.

Inter Miami avoided defeat in the closing stages after Riquelme Fillipi scored in the 90th minute to make it 2-2. De Paul and Casemiro were credited with assists for the equaliser.