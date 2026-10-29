Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Why was Lionel Messi shown a yellow card in the MLS clash?

Lionel Messi received a yellow card during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday after an incident during the match at home in Miami.

The booking attracted attention because of Messi's involvement in the contest, with the Argentine forward playing a key role for Inter Miami as they sought a positive result against Cincinnati.

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Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati played out a 2-2 draw, with both sides sharing the points after an eventful encounter.

Why was Messi shown a yellow card? The incident occurred in the 44th minute, towards the end of the first half. Messi was carrying the ball towards Cincinnati's penalty area and appeared to be preparing to take a shot when he became involved in a challenge with 22-year-old defender Samuel Gidi.

Gidi attempted to close down the Argentine and block his route towards goal. The challenge resulted in a collision, with the Cincinnati defender going to ground.

Referee Armando Villarreal subsequently showed Messi a yellow card. The Inter Miami captain appeared surprised by the decision but did not engage in a prolonged argument with the match official.

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The booking became a talking point among fans, with some questioning whether the challenge warranted a caution. Commentators on the Spanish-language Apple TV broadcast also expressed reservations about the referee's decision.

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However, there was no publicly available detailed explanation from the match officials outlining the precise grounds for the booking. The official match report recorded the caution against Messi in the 44th minute.

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How did Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati end? While Messi received attention for his booking, he could not find the net as Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Cincinnati.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams struggling to convert their opportunities. Messi had attempts blocked by Cincinnati defenders as the visitors worked to contain Miami's attacking threat.

Luis Suarez eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, giving Inter Miami the lead. The Uruguayan forward found the net following an attacking move involving Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul.

Cincinnati responded through Kenji Mboma Dem, who equalised in the 80th minute. The visitors then took the lead six minutes later when Samuel Gidi scored his first goal for the club.

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Inter Miami avoided defeat in the closing stages after Riquelme Fillipi scored in the 90th minute to make it 2-2. De Paul and Casemiro were credited with assists for the equaliser.

The result meant both teams collected a point from the regular-season encounter at Nu Stadium in Miami.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.