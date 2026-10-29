Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati standings: Lionel Messi's side remain third in MLS with 56 points after 2-2 draw

Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at Miami's Nu Stadium on Wednesday.
After a goalless first half, Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 61st minute, only for Cincinnati's Kenji Mboma Dem to equalize and make it 1-1 in the 80th minute.
Samuel Gidi then put the visitors ahead six minutes later, scoring his first MLS goal after receiving contributions from Tom Barlow and Evander.
Inter Miami avoided defeat in the closing moments when Riquelme Fillipi scored in the 90th minute. It was his first goal in MLS and ensured that the defending MLS Cup champions collected a point.
Messi, meanwhile, failed to find the net despite featuring for Inter Miami. The Argentine forward entered the fixture after featuring among the leading contenders for another MLS Most Valuable Player award.
Messi won the MLS Most Valuable Player award in 2024 and 2025, becoming the first player in league history to win it in consecutive seasons.
Inter Miami remained in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings following their 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati. The Cristian Gonzalez-coached side has 56 points from 32 matches and has already qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami did so with a 2-0 win over New York City FC on 14 October.
FC Cincinnati, meanwhile, remained seventh in the Eastern Conference with 43 points from 32 matches. The draw helped them move closer to securing a place in the MLS Cup playoffs, although they missed an opportunity to strengthen their position with a victory.
Nashville SC currently lead the Eastern Conference standings with 71 points from 32 matches, with New England Revolution in second place with 58 points and Inter Miami (56 points) in third place.
The top nine teams from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference qualify for the 18-team MLS Cup Playoffs.
Inter Miami will next take on New England Revolution in the MLS in Massachusetts on Sunday, whereas FC Cincinnati will host Philadelphia Union on Saturday.