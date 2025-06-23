Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi & Co in FIFA Club World Cup tie in India?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Palmeiras sit on four points each in Group A of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. A draw would be enough for both teams to advance into the round of 16. The Inter Miami vs Palmeiras clash starts at 6:30 AM IST on June 24.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jun 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during training ahead of their match against Palmeiras.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during training ahead of their match against Palmeiras. (REUTERS)

A must-win situation awaits Inter Miami when Lionel Messi and Co face Brazilian giants Palmeiras in their final Group A game in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday. Both Inter Miami and Palmeiras are sitting with four points each and a win will send either teams into the round of 16.

Having started the tournament with a goalless draw against Al Ahly in the tournament opener, Inter Miami recovered with a in over Porto with Messi on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Palmeiras drew with Porto before winning against Al Ahly. A draw would also be enough for both Inter Miami and Palmeiras to advance the next round with five points each.

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras match details

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Date: June 23 (Monday)

Start Time: 9 PM ET | 6:30 AM IST (June 24)

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras predicted playing XIs

Inter Miami: Ustari; Alba, Aviles, Falcon, Allen; Busquets, Cremaschi, Segovia; Allende, Messi, Suarez

Palmeiras: Lomba; Rocha, Fuchs, Micael, Vanderlan; Rios, Martinez; Estevao, Veiga, Mauricio; Roque

How to watch Inter Miami vs Palmeiras live in India?

DAZN are the official broadcasting partner for FIFA Club World Cup 2025. In India, unfortunately FIFA Club World Cup 2025 didn't has an official broadcaster. Fans who have earlier subscribed to DAZN can tune in for the matches as a part of their existing membership.

For the non-subscribers, one can register for free and watch the FIFA Club World Cup matches from anywhere in the world, including India. In case you have missed the match, one can tune in to DAZN YouTube channel for highlights and key moments.

 

