Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lionel Messi & Co in FIFA Club World Cup tie in India?

A must-win situation awaits Inter Miami when Lionel Messi and Co face Brazilian giants Palmeiras in their final Group A game in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday. Both Inter Miami and Palmeiras are sitting with four points each and a win will send either teams into the round of 16.

Advertisement

Having started the tournament with a goalless draw against Al Ahly in the tournament opener, Inter Miami recovered with a in over Porto with Messi on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Palmeiras drew with Porto before winning against Al Ahly. A draw would also be enough for both Inter Miami and Palmeiras to advance the next round with five points each.

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras match details Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Date: June 23 (Monday)

Start Time: 9 PM ET | 6:30 AM IST (June 24)

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras predicted playing XIs Inter Miami: Ustari; Alba, Aviles, Falcon, Allen; Busquets, Cremaschi, Segovia; Allende, Messi, Suarez

Palmeiras: Lomba; Rocha, Fuchs, Micael, Vanderlan; Rios, Martinez; Estevao, Veiga, Mauricio; Roque

Advertisement

How to watch Inter Miami vs Palmeiras live in India? DAZN are the official broadcasting partner for FIFA Club World Cup 2025. In India, unfortunately FIFA Club World Cup 2025 didn't has an official broadcaster. Fans who have earlier subscribed to DAZN can tune in for the matches as a part of their existing membership.