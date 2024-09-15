WATCH | Lionel Messi returns in style; scores two goals for Miami: ‘Like he never left…’

Lionel Messi returned from injury to score two goals and provide an assist in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union. Despite missing eight games, he quickly impacted the match, helping extend Miami's lead in the MLS standings.

Agencies
Published15 Sep 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) go after the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (3) go after the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match(AP)

Lionel Messi put on a spectacular performance in his return from injury, scoring two goals in just four minutes and assisting in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer tournament. His return is notable, especially since he had been sidelined since injuring his right ankle during the Copa America final on July 14.

After missing eight MLS matches for his club and this month's World Cup qualifiers for his country, Messi returned to action. He hadn't played for Inter Miami since June 1, but he showed no signs of rust when he was placed straight into the starting lineup. Philadelphia seized the advantage in the second minute on Mikael Uhre's left-footed shot from outside the area.

Also Read | ‘Circus’ at Paris Olympics: Argentina lose against Morocco; Messi reacts

Messi grabbed the equalizer in the 26th minute, collecting a pass from Luis Suarez and beating defender Kai Wagner before unleashing a right-footed shot to cap a sequence launched by Jordi Alba on the left.

Ecstatic fans were still celebrating when he fired Inter ahead in the 30th, connecting again with Alba and firing a left-footed shot from the center of the area into the bottom right corner.

Major League Soccer posted the video of the goal and commented, ‘Like he never left’

Inter thought Suarez had made it 3-1 before halftime, but his goal was overturned on a VAR review.

But Suarez added a goal deep in second-half injury time with Messi -- who also picked up his first yellow card in MLS for lingering on a corner kick -- providing the assist.

Also Read | Messi’s injury and Copa win evoke memories of Ronaldo’s Euro victory

The victory extended Inter Miami's lead at the top of the MLS standings to 62 points, 10 points clear of their closest Eastern Conference challengers FC Cincinnati with six games remaining in the regular season.

They have already booked their place in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsWATCH | Lionel Messi returns in style; scores two goals for Miami: ‘Like he never left…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue