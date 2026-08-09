Inter Miami's Rodrigo De Paul pays tribute to Lionel Messi's father after scoring against Monterrey; Watch video

Inter Miami were without their star player Lionel Messi during their Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Monterrey in Miami on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's absence was felt as Inter Miami lost 2-1 to Monterrey. Messi missed the game following the passing away of his father Jorge Messi.

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Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a right-footed strike from outside the box after receiving a pass from Casemiro.

Immediately after scoring, De Paul lifted his Inter Miami shirt to reveal a No. 10 Messi jersey underneath. The gesture was a tribute to Messi following the death of his father.

De Paul was shown a yellow card for removing his shirt during the celebration. The decision is consistent with the International Football Association Board's Law 12, which states that a player must be cautioned for removing the shirt or covering the head with the shirt during a goal celebration. The rule applies even if the player is wearing another shirt underneath.

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Ahead of the match, both the teams observed a minute of silence to pay respect to Jorge Messi. The Inter Miami players even wore black armbands. “Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family,” Inter Miami said via a statement.

Jorge Messi's role in Lionel Messi's footballing career Jorge Messi played an important role throughout his son's football career. He accompanied Lionel to Barcelona when the youngster travelled to Spain for a trial with the club's youth academy in the early 2000s.

Jorge subsequently became his son's representative and handled important aspects of his professional career and business affairs.

Lionel Messi had been diagnosed with a growth deficiency as a child and required hormone treatment. Jorge was involved in seeking opportunities that would allow his son to continue his football development, eventually taking him to Barcelona for the trial that led to his move to the club's youth system.

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Jorge later negotiated contracts for Messi and was involved in his transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, as well as the management of his image rights and business interests.

Jorge's health had already been a private concern for the Messi family during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After Messi became emotional following Argentina's opening-match victory over Algeria, he said his tears were connected to difficult personal circumstances rather than football. The family later confirmed that Jorge was dealing with a health issue while asking for privacy.

Also Read | Lionel Messi retirement decision rests solely with him: Argentina FA President

Coming back to the match, Inter Miami later surrendered their lead after second half goals from Hugo Cuypers and Diego Rossi helped Monterrey script an excellent 2-1 comeback victory.

Inter Miami will next be in action on Wednesday, when they host Mexican side Neon in another match of the Leagues Cup Phase One stage.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.