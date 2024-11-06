Inter Milan vs Arsenal, Champions League live streaming in India: Predicted playing XIs, team news

Both Inter Milan and Arsenal are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 so far and also haven't conceded a goal yet in the tournament.

Written By Koushik Paul
Updated6 Nov 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Martin Odegaard had resumed full training and could boost the Arsenal starting XI against Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League.
Martin Odegaard had resumed full training and could boost the Arsenal starting XI against Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League. (X (Arsenal))

Having won two games out of three, including a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal will aim to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL) when they travel to Inter Milan on Wednesday night (Thursday). Currently sitting at the ninth spot, Mikel Arteta’s boys are coming after a disappointing loss to Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are positioned just one spot above Arsenal in the UCL standings with the same number of points but a better goal difference. Inter are coming into this game following a narrow victory over Venezia in Serie A and would like to continue their run. Notably, both teams are yet to concede a goal in the UEFA Champions League so far.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal team news

Arsenal: The major setback for the Gunners will be the unavailability of Declan Rice who took up an injury against Newcastle United. Captain Martin Odegaard, who has been out with injury for two months, could boost Arsenal with his presence on the field. Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out of contention due to injury.

Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi could get the services of Marco Arnautovic, who has been struggling with an eye infection while Canadian Tajon Buchanan is also available. Kristjan Asllani will be unavailable as he hasn’t played a single game with a knee problem for a month.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

Arsenal: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard

Inter Milan: Yan Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicola Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan vs Arsenal live streaming details

When and where to watch Inter Milan vs Arsenal match in UEFA Champions League?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal football match in the UEFA Champions League will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The match starts at 1:30 AM IST on November 6 (Thursday).

Which television channels in India will broadcast Inter Milan vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match live?

Live telecast of Inter Milan vs Arsenal match in UEFA Champions League will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to get live streaming of Inter Milan vs Arsenal football match in UEFA Champions League?

Live streaming of Inter Milan vs Arsenal match in UEFA Champions League will be available on Sony Sports app and website.

