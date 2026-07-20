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Inter Milan's World Cup final tradition since 1982 stays intact after Lautaro Martinez starts for Argentina vs Spain

Lautaro Martinez is the only player from Italian Serie A club Inter Milan to feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. He was the lone Inter Milan representative in the 2022 decider too in Qatar.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jul 2026, 01:09 AM IST
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Lautaro Martinez kept Inter Milan's FIFA World Cup final tradition since 1982 stayed intact after the forward was named in the Argentina starting XI against Spain on Monday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In 11 editions since 1982, 11 Inter Milan players have started in the World Cup finals, with Martinez being the lone player in the 2026 final.

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In the 1982 World Cup final, five Inter Milan players started for Italy - Giuseppe Bergomi, Alessandro Altobelli, Gabriele Oriali, Ivano Bordon and Giampiero Marini - as they lifted the title beating West Germany 3-1.

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German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich also had the same as Inter Milan since 1982, until their run ended in 2026 semifinals, when England were knocked out by Argentina. England captain Harry Kane plays for Bayern Munich at the club level.

Inter Milan players at World Cup final since 1982

EditionPlayers 
1982Giuseppe Bergomi, Alessandro Altobelli, Gabriele Oriali, Ivano Bordon, Giampiero Marini (Italy)
1986Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)
1990Andreas Brehme, Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann (West Germany)
1994Nicola Berti (Italy)
1998Youri Djorkaeff (France); Ronaldo (Brazil)
2002Ronaldo (Brazil)
2006Marco Materazzi (Italy)
2010Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands)
2014Rodrigo Palacio, Hugo Campagnaro, Ricardo Álvarez (Argentina)
2018Ivan Perišić, Marcelo Brozović (Croatia)
2022Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)
2026Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

Argentina are seeking their fourth title and becoming the third team after Brazil and Italy to defend their World Cup title. If Argentina win it will be their fourth title, which would put them level with Germany and Italy and one behind record five-time champions Brazil. Spain are aiming to win a second World Cup after their triumph in 2010.

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Argentina make three changes in playing XI

Meanwhile, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni made three changes to their starting line-up against Spain as the holders attempt to become the first team since 1962 to retain the trophy. Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout in the 2022 final win against France, comes in at right-back in place of Nahuel Molina for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina.

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The other changes see Rodrigo De Paul return in midfield, where Nico Gonzalez also starts, with Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone making way. Argentina reached the final by defeating England 2-1 in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta following a dramatic late comeback.

Messi, 39, is appearing in his third World Cup final and starts the day on eight goals at the tournament, two behind France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot. The Argentina skipper has scored 21 goals overall at World Cups, one behind Mbappe's record of 22.

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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named the same line-up that started the 2-0 semifinal victory against France. Lamine Yamal, who can become the third-youngest player ever to win a World Cup, just six days after his 19th birthday, starts on the right wing for the defending European champions.

Spain vs Argentina starting line-ups

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (capt), Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Gonzalez; Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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