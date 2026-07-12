Investors hoped for a World Cup bump. Instead, they got a slump.

Early July data from the Transportation Security Administration showed “a modest softening in traffic momentum, with the trailing seven-day average running 2.2% below last year,” wrote Bernstein analyst David Vernon on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air group were the most exposed to weaker foot traffic, with roughly 3.8% and 5.2% declines, while both JetBlue and Frontier were down around 3%, he wrote. United and American fared slightly better, and were down 1.3% and 1.4% respectively. (American was a recent Barron’s stock pick, as legacy airlines in general look better positioned to benefit from ongoing demand from higher-income consumers.)