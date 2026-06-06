Iran accuses US of denying visas to key FIFA World Cup staff despite player approvals: ‘Worst possible form of…’

Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the football pitch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Tehran has accused Washington of blocking visas for essential backroom staff even after clearing the national team’s players to enter the country.

US approves players but rejects many support staff US officials confirmed on Friday that visas were issued to Iran’s players and a limited number of necessary support staff. The decision came just 10 days before Iran’s opening Group G match against New Zealand on 15 June at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

At the same time, Washington stressed that the process would not be abused. Officials warned Iran against attempts to bring in individuals linked to security concerns, particularly those connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously stated that people with such ties would not be allowed entry.

Several players have completed mandatory military service involving the group, but reports indicate the visa denials mainly targeted coaches, technical advisers, analysts, and federation officials. Iranian state media said the head of the football federation and his deputy were among those turned away.

Iran’s embassy hits back hard Iran’s embassy in Turkey responded with a strongly worded statement, calling the US move a “whitewash” and accusing Washington of “politically biased interference in sport.”

The embassy pointed out that a large portion of the managerial and executive staff, along with technical advisers who form an integral part of any national team, had been denied entry.

“You have now escalated the deliberate and discriminatory treatment against Iran’s national football team to its highest level,” the statement said.

It added that the US was extending “whimsical hostilities against the Iranian nation into the realm of sport,” depriving the team of the chance to play “under normal conditions and without undue pressure and stress.”

“This represents the worst possible form of politically biased interference in sport,” the embassy continued, urging FIFA to hold the United States accountable for violating its host obligations and tournament rules.

Logistical strain as team bases in Mexico To work around the visa issues, Iran moved its training camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana in Mexico. The squad will cross the border for its matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Also Read | Iran to relocate 2026 FIFA World Cup training camp to Tijuana Mexico

Iran is also scheduled to face Belgium on 21 June in California and Egypt on 26 June in Seattle. The situation marks a rare moment in World Cup history, with a host nation set to play a team from a country with which it is in conflict.

What this means for Iran’s campaign The absence of key staff could affect everything from tactical preparation and video analysis to medical support and team logistics. Iranian officials argue this creates unfair extra stress on players who have already qualified for the tournament.

FIFA has so far not commented publicly on the row, but pressure is growing on the governing body to ensure all qualified teams can compete on equal terms.