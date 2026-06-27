Iran captain Mehdi Taremi slams FIFA World Cup logistics and questions team’s welcome after 1-1 Egypt draw

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi has openly questioned whether his side is truly wanted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Egypt on Friday. The result left Iran’s knockout hopes hanging in the balance, but it was the off-field issues that drew the sharpest criticism from the striker.
Taremi endured a night of near-misses and frustration in front of goal. He missed an early penalty, saw a header crash against the crossbar, and watched a late strike ruled out for offside. Despite the disappointment, he insisted the bigger problems lie away from the pitch.
The match itself carried extra weight. Iran still had a mathematical chance of reaching the round of 32 depending on results in Saturday’s remaining group games. Yet Mehdi Taremi’s post-match comments focused less on the disallowed goal and more on the conditions his team has faced throughout the tournament.
He described the overall logistics as a “disaster.” The team has been based in Tijuana, Mexico, and has faced repeated travel complications to reach matches in the United States. Although US authorities recently allowed the squad to travel two days before the game instead of one, Taremi said the arrangements still fall short of what professional players expect.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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