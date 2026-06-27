Iran captain Mehdi Taremi slams FIFA World Cup logistics and questions team’s welcome after 1-1 Egypt draw

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi has openly questioned whether his side is truly wanted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Egypt on Friday. The result left Iran’s knockout hopes hanging in the balance, but it was the off-field issues that drew the sharpest criticism from the striker.
Taremi endured a night of near-misses and frustration in front of goal. He missed an early penalty, saw a header crash against the crossbar, and watched a late strike ruled out for offside. Despite the disappointment, he insisted the bigger problems lie away from the pitch.
The match itself carried extra weight. Iran still had a mathematical chance of reaching the round of 32 depending on results in Saturday’s remaining group games. Yet Mehdi Taremi’s post-match comments focused less on the disallowed goal and more on the conditions his team has faced throughout the tournament.
He described the overall logistics as a “disaster.” The team has been based in Tijuana, Mexico, and has faced repeated travel complications to reach matches in the United States. Although US authorities recently allowed the squad to travel two days before the game instead of one, Taremi said the arrangements still fall short of what professional players expect.
(More to follow)