Iran forced out of US after FIFA World Cup 2026 draw with New Zealand; here’s what happened

Iran and New Zealand played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match in California on Monday. Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi scored for Iran as they came from behind twice to salvage a point against New Zealand.

However, not everything has been going smoothly for Iran. According to a report by The Associated Press, Iran was forced to leave the United States and return to Mexico’s Tijuana immediately after the match. Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei addressed the issue after the game.

What Iran's head coach said “They didn’t even give us time to recover,” he said through an interpreter. “After the game today, they said to us, ‘You have to leave immediately.’ It’s very important for us to have time for recovery, but we are being asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that,” he added.

The 62-year-old said he was surprised by the way his team was being treated. This comes amid tense political relations between the United States and Iran. The two countries only recently agreed to a peace agreement, scheduled to be signed on 19 June. “We don’t know why they are sending us back, to be honest,” he said.

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“I think it’s very strange. It seems like others are doing the planning for us. The decision-making for us is being made elsewhere. We were supposed to arrive two nights before the game, and we were supposed to stay tonight to recover and return tomorrow at lunchtime. We have no idea why. I think our team is perhaps the most oppressed in the World Cup,” he added.

Amid the political conflict that began on 28 February, Iran had threatened to withdraw from the FIFA World Cup 2026, but later decided to compete as scheduled, even though FIFA rejected the Iran Football Federation’s request to move their matches out of the United States.

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi also urged FIFA to help his team, saying that “everything was a disaster.”

“It’s a lot of stress for the players, staff, and everyone involved, but we don’t have that support, and I think FIFA have to help us more than this. Everything is like a disaster, actually, for us,” he said.