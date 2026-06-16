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Iran vs New Zealand LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Ramin Rezaeian makes it 1-1 for Iran after first half

Iran vs New Zealand: Follow live score, goals, lineups, substitutions, key moments, match stats and minute-by-minute updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Iran and New Zealand.

PN Vishnu
Updated16 Jun 2026, 07:30:10 AM IST
Iran are locking horns against New Zealand in California in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, just a few hours after reaching the United States.
Iran are locking horns against New Zealand in California in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, just a few hours after reaching the United States. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran will take on New Zealand in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G opener in Los Angeles Stadium in California on Monday night.

Iran are coming into the tournament on the back of several days of uncertainty that included visa delays due to political unrest between the two countries.

The visas of several players and other officials were delayed, and the Iran football team only landed in Los Angeles on Sunday, just a few hours before their opening match against New Zealand.

Iran are playing in their seventh FIFA World Cup campaign, having first featured in the tournament in 1978. They have never reached the knockout stages, and their best finish was a third place finish in their group during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are playing in their third FIFA World Cup overall and their first since the 2010 edition in South Africa, when they finished third in their grouyp and narrowly missed out on the round of 16 stage.

Iran vs New Zealand starting XIs

Iran: Beiranvand (GK), Rezaeian, Nemati, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Yousefi, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebi, Moghanlou, Taremi.

New Zealand: Crocombe (GK), Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, McCowatt, Sarpreet, Just, Wood

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16 Jun 2026, 07:30:10 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: All to play for as scores level a half-time

Iran 1-1 New Zealand (Half time)

HALF TIME! It is all to play for in the second half as the Iran vs New Zealand match is evenly poised 1-1 at half-tme. Elijah Just gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, but Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran in the 33rd minute.

16 Jun 2026, 07:26:56 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Iran's goal ruled offside

Iran 1-1 New Zealand (45 + 5')

Ramin delivers an excellent cross into the bo after Iran win a free-kick. He finds Nemati inside the box, who then scores the goal. However, the goal is ruled out for offside and the score remains 1-1.

16 Jun 2026, 07:23:31 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Six minutes added in injury time

Iran 1-1 New Zealand (45')

Six minutes have been added as injury time in the first half of this contest. So far, this has been a lively contest with both teams getting equal opportunties to score.

Chris Wood has been impressive for New Zealand, creating multiple goal-scoring chances.

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16 Jun 2026, 07:12:54 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Ramin Rezaeian equalises for Iran!

Iran 1-1 New Zealand (34')

GOAAAAL! Iran are right back in the game after Ramin Rezaeian scores the equaliser. The build-up towards the goal started when Saman Ghoddos got the ball from outside the box and played it to Shahriyar Moghanlou.

Moghanlou's shot is blocked by New Zealand defender Surman, but the ball eventually lands in front of Ramin Rezaeian, who did the rest by scoring the goal.

16 Jun 2026, 07:04:29 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Time for the first hydration break

Iran 0-1 New Zealand (25')

There is a pause in the game as players take a hydration break. Just a couple of minutes before the break, Mehdi Taremi led Iran's charge with an attempt on goal from outside the box, but ended up hitting the woodwork instead.

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16 Jun 2026, 06:57:49 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Elijah Just gives New Zealand an early lead!

GOAL! New Zealand have taken a 10 lead against Iran early on in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match in California. It is Elijah Just who gives the All Whites the lead, after he collects the ball from Chris Wood. Chris Wood set up Just for a shot inside the Iranian box, and the latter made no mistake as he slammed past the goalkeeper to score the goal.

Iran 0-1 New Zealand (22')

16 Jun 2026, 06:43:42 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: A look at starting XIs of both teams

Iran: Beiranvand (GK), Rezaeian, Nemati, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Yousefi, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebi, Moghanlou, Taremi.

New Zealand: Crocombe (GK), Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, McCowatt, Sarpreet, Just, Wood

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16 Jun 2026, 06:43:42 AM IST

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Iran and New Zealand that is taking place in Los Angeles Stadium in California.

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