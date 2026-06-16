Iran vs New Zealand LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Ramin Rezaeian makes it 1-1 for Iran after first half

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran will take on New Zealand in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G opener in Los Angeles Stadium in California on Monday night.

Iran are coming into the tournament on the back of several days of uncertainty that included visa delays due to political unrest between the two countries.

The visas of several players and other officials were delayed, and the Iran football team only landed in Los Angeles on Sunday, just a few hours before their opening match against New Zealand.

Iran are playing in their seventh FIFA World Cup campaign, having first featured in the tournament in 1978. They have never reached the knockout stages, and their best finish was a third place finish in their group during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are playing in their third FIFA World Cup overall and their first since the 2010 edition in South Africa, when they finished third in their grouyp and narrowly missed out on the round of 16 stage.

Iran vs New Zealand starting XIs

Iran: Beiranvand (GK), Rezaeian, Nemati, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Yousefi, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebi, Moghanlou, Taremi.

New Zealand: Crocombe (GK), Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, McCowatt, Sarpreet, Just, Wood