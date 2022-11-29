FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran vs USA prediction, time, live-streaming details

On November 30, Iran and the USA will play their third match of the tournament. In Group B, Iran stand at the second position with three points while the USA are at the third position with two points. However, this match can make a difference as the positions may change based on the outcome.

Overview

Iran started their campaign with an abysmal defeat against England, where they conceded six while scoring twice. They put up a much better show against Wales and won it 2-0. Now, they stand a chance to win against the American team, who have settled for a draw in each of their first two matches.

Teams

Iran

Iran seemed to be returning to their previous performance levels in the win against Wales. Victory over the United States will guarantee Iran’s entry to the knockout rounds for the first time ever, though even a draw would suffice if England beat Wales. By making it through the group stages for the first time, Iran will have a chance to join the list of Middle Eastern success tales.

USA

The USA must win to advance to the Round of 16. It's not necessary to worry about goals scored, goal differential or fair play. Only a positive outcome will take the USA to the next round. The USA will be desperate to break their non-winning streak because they have now lost one and drawn four of their last five games across all competitions.

Head-to-Head

Iran and the USA have faced off each other twice before this. They initially squared off at the FIFA World Cup 1998 group stage and later reconnected during a friendly match in 2000. Iran won the world cup match while the other encounter - an international friendly - in 2000 resulted in a 1-1 tie.

Key Players

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian, Iran’s stars from the previous match, will be expected to deliver. Gregg Berhalter’s men will depend on attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic.

Date, Time & Venue

The Iran vs USA match will be played on November 30 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.

Live-streaming Details

The Iran vs USA match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Iran will be at their attacking best against the USA. They will win 2-1 and advance to the next round for the first time in history.

