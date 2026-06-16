Iraq vs Norway prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group I match | FIFA World Cup 2026

Iraq clash with Norway in Group I at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Wednesday, 17 June, with kick-off at 3:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will take place at Gillette Stadium (Boston Stadium) in Massachusetts, USA.

Iraq vs Norway: Head-to-Head Iraq and Norway have never previously met in senior international football. Their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I fixture marks the first encounter between these two nations.

Both nations also arrive with limited World Cup experience at the highest level. Iraq's sole previous World Cup appearance came in 1986. Their only match against a European side ended in a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

Norway last qualified for the tournament in 1998. They have never faced an AFC member nation at a World Cup.

Team Form Norway enter this fixture with superior form and greater momentum. Across their last 5 matches, they have recorded 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. They cruised through UEFA qualifying with a perfect 8-from-8 record. Their attack averaged over 4 goals per game during that dominant campaign.

A commanding 3-1 victory over Sweden on 1 June was their standout warm-up result. A 1-1 draw with Morocco followed on 8 June, with Odegaard scoring a late equaliser. Their only significant setback this year was a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands.

Iraq have struggled for consistency, managing 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses recently. Their finest moment was holding Spain to a 1-1 draw on 5 June.

However, a 2-0 defeat to Venezuela exposed serious limitations in attack. Striker Ali Yousif's red card further complicated their preparations considerably.

Key Players Aymen Hussein (Iraq): Hussein is Iraq's primary goal-scoring threat and focal point of attack. His aerial dominance and physical presence make him lethal inside the box. Converting half-chances will be absolutely critical against Norway's imposing defensive line.

Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq): Al-Ammari dictates Iraq's tempo from a deep-lying midfield position. He excels at breaking up attacks and executing quick, efficient transitions. His composure under pressure and precise passing will be vital.

Erling Haaland (Norway): Haaland arrives as the tournament's most feared and dangerous striker. Coming off a dominant club season, his pace, strength and positioning are unmatched. He needs only the smallest space to change any game.

Martin Odegaard (Norway): Odegaard is Norway's creative heartbeat and visionary captain throughout. His exceptional passing range and spatial awareness unlock even the deepest defensive blocks. Leadership and precision in the final third define his game entirely.

Match Strategy Norway will dominate possession and territory under Ståle Solbakken. Odegaard will occupy the right half-space, pulling Iraq's midfielders out of position. Full-backs Ryerson and Møller Wolfe push high to create wide overloads.

Their crosses will target Haaland and Sørloth inside the box. Sander Berge provides the counter-press anchor, locking down the middle third immediately after possession is lost.

Under Graham Arnold, Iraq will sacrifice the ball entirely. Al-Ammari drops deep to clog passing lanes between Odegaard and Haaland.

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When possession is recovered, Iraq will bypass Norway's press with direct vertical balls to Hussein. Their primary objective is surviving Norway's opening 30-minute onslaught in a narrow 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 shape.

The decisive battle is Al-Ammari versus Haaland's movement. If Al-Ammari holds his shape, Norway must play laterally. If Haaland pulls Iraq's centre-backs wide, severe defensive gaps will open.

Iraq vs Norway Prediction by ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT who'd win. This is what AI predicted for the Iraq vs Norway match.

This is a difficult opening fixture for Iraq despite their proven resilience. Their draw against Spain demonstrated genuine defensive organisation and emotional commitment. However, Norway arrive with attacking continuity and individual quality that Iraq have rarely faced recently.

Norway's greatest weapon extends beyond Haaland alone. The combination of Haaland's movement and Odegaard's early, repeated delivery is the real threat. Norway qualified with a perfect record, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five. Recent matches confirm they can dominate territory without losing defensive structure.

Iraq will defend deep, protect narrow central spaces and play direct balls towards Hussein. That approach could create isolated moments, as Norway's defence is not flawless. Iraq also carry the emotional weight of a historic World Cup return after four decades.

However, once Odegaard finds rhythm between the lines, Haaland rarely needs many chances. Predicted Score: Iraq 0–2 Norway

How to Watch Iraq vs Norway Zee5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Iraq vs Norway match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.