Spanish football club Barcelona's forward and Argentine striker Lionel Messi has conveyed his wish to the Barcelona board that he no longer wants to play for the Catalan giants.

The 33-year-old Messi has reportedly sent a burofax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer. A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

Lionel Messi transfer: Five things you should

1) A clause in Messi's last contract, signed with the club in 2017, allows him to leave for free, but the reports suggest that the free clause expired on June 10 this year.

The current Messi's contract expires in 2021, and if Messi wants to leave the Barcelona without the club's consent, the opposite club must pay his release clause of 700 million euros.

One of the possible consensual reasons for the contract extension could be that the Spanish season would normally have ended in May but was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2) Barcelona has reportedly responded to Messi with another burofax, where they tell him that they want him to continue and end his career at Barcelona.

3) Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has backed Messi's wish to leave the club by writing on Twitter: "Respect and admiration, Leo. You have all my support, friend."

View Full Image Tweets from Carles Puyol and Luis Suarez.

4) Dark murky clouds engulfed Messi's future at Barcelona following a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon 12 days ago. This was the first time Barca had conceded eight goals in a game since losing to Sevilla 8-0 in the 1946 Spanish Cup.

5) Barcelona's incoming coach Ronald Koeman met Messi last week and the player reportedly told the Dutchman that he saw himself "more out than in" at the Barca. The coach reportedly had already told other key players of the squad that they were not in his plans, including Luis Suárez, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic.

6) Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona, and has helped Barca win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated