Is Lionel Messi's photo of bathing Lamine Yamal real? What's the real story behind viral picture before World Cup final?

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are set to face each other on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New York as defending champions Argentina and Spain vie for the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy. But more than it be a Argentina vs Spain World Cup final, the spotlight will be on Yamal and Messi.

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While Yamal is playing in his first World Cup, the 39-year-old Messi just played in his sixth World Cup and probably the last. But what is making the headlines is a photo of both where Messi was seen bathing Yamal, that now feels too incredible to be true.

Also Read | Messi dedicates World Cup semifinal win over England to Maradona

In the photo, a young Messi was carrying Yamal, who was months old back then, in his arms. Another picture from the same moment captured Messi bathing Yamal in a small bathtub. For years, many believed that the pictures were fake of Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated. In reality, the story behind the pictures is completely true and happened for a noble cause.

Real story behind Messi-Yamal bathing photo The photos were taken as a part of the 2008 calendar shoot as a part of a charity calendar in collaboration between FC Barcelona foundation and Diario Sport, in favour of UNICEF. “The photo exists and so does the calendar,” Laia Ruich, UNICEF's Catalonia Committee Coordinator, said in a video posted on UNICEF's verified Facebook page on July 12, 2024.

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“It is a part of a 2008 calendar collaboration between FC Barcelona foundation and Diario Sport, in favour of UNICEF. 50% of the sales of this calendar went to UNICEF to contribute to the projects of our organisation which supports children's rights,” Ruich said in the video.

Also Read | Old photo of Lionel Messi, baby Lamine Yamal goes viral ahead of FIFA WC final

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The iconic photo was captured by Joan Monfort. The image of Messi bathing Yamal in front of his the latter's mother was published in the month of January page of the 2008 calendar. According to Ruich, Monfort said that Yamal stole Messi's heart because the Spaniard was always smiling and was very nice throughout the photoshoot.

Not just Messi, but the likes of then Barcelona stars Ronaldinho, Carles Puyol, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, who appeared in the following months of that same calendar. Messi has been an UNICEF collaborator since 2004 and in 2010 was appointed as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

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At that time, no one would have imagined that Yamal will follow Messi's footsteps to Barcelona and the two would meet in an World Cup final. The photoshoot took place in 2007 with Messi a 20-year-old youngster trying to make a name in world football, Yamal was just a few months old.

How did Yamal react to photo with Messi? During the FIFA World Cup 2026, Yamal was shown the photograph in one of his interviews and asked if he would love to meet Messi in the final. “Yes, I’ve grown a little, and I think Leo has too. I hope it happens. I’d love to face Messi in a World Cup final," Yamal said, with a laugh.

"I don't think anyone minds being compared to the greatest player in history, but in the end those comparisons can hold you back because you'll never be him," Yamal reacted on the constant comparisons of him with Messi.

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Spain and Argentina beat expected winners, France and England respectively. France was the favorite to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Argentina, which won the World Cup in 2022, advanced to the final after Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez scored goals against England in the closing minutes. The final will be held on Sunday.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in