Brazilian football star Neymar has officially parted ways with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The 32-year-old joined the club in August 2023 in a high-profile deal worth €90 million (more than ₹812 crore at present rate) but struggled with injuries during his time in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar managed only seven appearances for Al-Hilal, with just two outings this season. His last game was a brief substitute appearance in November 2024. The Brazilian initially expressed excitement about creating “new sporting history” with the club.

His tenure was cut short in October 2023, when he suffered a severe knee injury during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Despite his challenges at Al-Hilal, Neymar retains the title of the world’s most expensive footballer, thanks to his £200 million (more than ₹2,151 crore at present rate) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

In a social media post, Al-Hilal thanked Neymar for his contributions and wished him success in the future.

“Al Hilal and Neymar Jr. have agreed to terminate the player’s contract by mutual consent. Thank you and good luck, Neymar,” it wrote on Twitter (now X).

Speculation about Neymar’s next move is already rife, with many suggesting a return to Santos, his boyhood club in Brazil. Neymar began his career at Santos, scoring 136 goals in 225 matches before moving to Barcelona in 2013. At FC Barcelona, he played along with Lionel Messi until 207.

At Barcelona, he enjoyed a highly-successful spell, winning two La Liga titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was equally impressive. He had five league titles under his belt before his move to Saudi Arabia.

Star players in Saudi Pro League Except Neymar, Al-Hilal also has star players like Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) and Ruben Neves (Portugal). Al-Ahli has Roberto Fermino (Brazil) while Al-Ittihad has Karim Benzema (France) and Luiz Felipe (Italy).

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest star in the Saudi Pro League. CR7 has been playing for Al-Nassr since 2023.

€1 = ₹90.23