Is Ronaldo retiring too after Messi's farewell to Argentina national team? Here's what Portugal star told his fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring from international football yet, despite the controversy surrounding his departure from Portugal's training camp last week.

The 41-year-old forward apologized for walking out of the squad but insisted that he remains ready to represent Portugal once he serves whatever punishment is handed down to him.

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Ronaldo's international future came under scrutiny after he left Portugal's camp in Copenhagen on 30 September, shortly before the team's UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. The decision followed a tense period involving head coach Jorge Jesus.

The controversy began after Ronaldo was left on the bench during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway on 27 September. Jesus indicated that Ronaldo could feature as a substitute but ultimately did not bring him on. Ronaldo later said that an understanding over his playing time had been broken.

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Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus denies training rift

After Jesus addressed the situation publicly, Ronaldo announced that he was leaving the training camp. He said at the time that he would explain the reasons for his decision "in due course".

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on walkout Ronaldo has now provided his version of events while accepting responsibility for leaving the squad.

The Portugal captain apologized to supporters who had travelled to watch the team, including those who had hoped to see him play. He also apologized to his teammates.

Also Read | Ronaldo vs Messi: How national team exits reflect their contrasting careers

“At the end of the game (vs Norway), I just wanted it all to end with a victory and to be alone. I didn't go to greet the fans. A mistake that is solely my responsibility and that shouldn't have happened. I apologize to the Portuguese people who supported us intensely there, I apologize to the fans, and I apologize to those who, without being Portuguese, may have traveled there to see me and whom I may have disappointed,” he said.

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He added, "I also owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach's word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine."

Ronaldo said that Jesus, the Portugal head coach, informed him that he would not feature in the games against Norway and Denmark. However, Jesus changed his word, stating that Ronaldo would get to play for 30 minutes against Norway. Despite warming up from half-time, he still wasn't called up.

“Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called ​on,” he said. “The manager had broken his ‌word to me," he added.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi marks Argentina farewell with final goal vs Benin | watch video

“It was the second time he had broken his word to me. I decided ​to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises," he explained.

He acknowledged that his actions should carry consequences and said the Portuguese Football Federation should decide the punishment.

"The Portuguese Football Federation must assess the consequences of my actions and punish me for them. I believe the punishment should not be reduced," Ronaldo said.

Despite acknowledging he could be suspended, Ronaldo was unequivocal in his desire to continue playing for Portugal.

"If I am physically fit, playing for my club and, hopefully, scoring goals, after serving the suspension that will be imposed on me, I will be available, as I always have been, to compete and win with our national team. This, believe me, is the absolute truth," he said.

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Ronaldo also indicated that Portugal supporters will see him in international football again, saying there would be "one or more farewell matches" in the future.

Lionel Messi ends international career on a high Ronaldo's decision to continue comes on a significant day in international football, with Lionel Messi bringing his Argentina career to a close on Tuesday.

Messi scored once and provided two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on 6 October (local time). He set up Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz before converting a penalty himself in what was his final appearance for Argentina.

Messi finished his Argentina career with 208 appearances and 126 goals. Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains the leading scorer in men's international football, with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal.

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While Messi has now closed the international chapter of his career, Ronaldo's latest statement confirms that he intends to keep playing for Portugal whenever he gets the opportunity.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.