ISL 2025-26 season put ‘on hold’ due to uncertainty over MRA renewal; what's the whole issue all about? Explained

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday announced that it has put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.

The country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which time the ISL would be into its third month.

"In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025-26 ISL season.

"Given this situation, we regret to inform you that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025-26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond end of current MRA term.

"We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly," FSDL said in a letter addressed to all the ISL clubs. Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA with (FSDL), the apex governing body's commercial partner running the ISL, until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case.

The FSDL said in the letter, "As you are aware, the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between FSDL and AIFF is scheduled to expire on 8th December 2025 - approximately one-third of the way through a typical ISL season, which runs from September to April.

"While discussions between FSDL and AIFF on the potential renewal of the MRA were initiated several months ago, they remain inconclusive at this time.

"In this backdrop, we believe it is important for Clubs to be informed of the evolving situation. This communication is being issued by FSDL on a bona-fide basis and in the interest of transparency, to enable all Clubs to plan appropriately for any potential contingencies.".

‘Monitoring developments closely’, FSDL assures clubs The FSDL also assured the clubs that it is "monitoring developments closely" and will continue to keep them informed "in a timely and transparent manner.". "We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate this period of uncertainty."

FSDL is also the commercial partner of AIFF, and they signed a 15-year MRA in 2010. According to the MRA, FSDL pays the AIFF RS 50 crore annually, and in turn get the rights to broadcast, manage and commercialise Indian football, which also includes the national team.

The sum from the FSDL supports the federation's operations and development initiatives. The FSDL had earlier told the ISL club owners verbally that the next edition would not start until there was clarity on the MRA.