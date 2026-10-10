ISL 2026-27: From Rohit Danu to Vinith Venkatesh - 5 Youngsters to watch out for in upcoming Indian Super League

The 2026-27 edition of Indian Super League (ISL) offers another exciting season for the young footballers to showcase their talent and gain exposure. After the tournament was held in single leg last season due to administrative delays, the ISL 2026-27 brings back its traditional home and away format, with 163 matches to be played.

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Every ISL season brings a new crop of young players, who goes on to make transition from being promising prospects to establish their name as first-team footballers. As ISL 2026-27 enters a new era, several young names enter the season on the back of valuable experience.

While some have changed their bases, some chose to stay where they played in the last season. With several clubs reshaping their combinations, the ISL 2026-27 could be a breakthrough season for a number of emerging talents. Here are the five young prospects to look out for:

Vinith Venkatesh (Bengaluru FC) A product of Bengaluru FC academy, Vinith Venkatesh has already impressed with in his breakthrough 2024–25 campaign, where he scored a goal and provided two assists in 19 matches he played. The midfielder's ability to operate between the lines and carry the ball forward and contribute defensively, makes him one of the youngsters to watch out for.

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At just 19 years, Venkatesh has shown tremendous maturity beyond his age, and the 2026-27 season of ISL could add valuable experience towards another step in his career.

Brison Fernandes (Chennaiyin FC) Chennaiyin FC were clever to sign Brison Fernandes. Born in 2001 in Goa, Brison was among the few young Indians to have made a statement in the last couple of seasons. Having started his ISL career with FC Goa, Brison breakthrough season came in 2024–25, scoring seven goals and providing two assists, which earned him the Emerging Player of the Season award.

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Also Read | Bengaluru FC to face SC Delhi as ISL 2026-27 Phase 1 fixtures announced

With an ability to play in advanced areas, create opportunities and contribute goals, Chennaiyin will be banking on the 25-year-old for goals upfront. He also made his India senior team debut in 2025.

Rohit Danu (East Bengal FC) Another young prospect to look out for in ISL 2026-27 is Rohit Danu of East Bengal. Having scouted by Bibiano Fernandes in 2015 at the AIFF Elite Academy, Danu represented India at various age-group levels, alongside getting adequate exposure in the ISL.

Before joining East Bengal, Danu plied his trade with Indian Arrows (AIFF's developmental side), Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi (all in ISL). Having experienced the demands of senior football, Danu's ability to operate in advanced positions makes him an interesting attacking option for the defending champions.

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Aritra Das (Inter Kashi) Among the current crop of youngsters, Inter Kashi defender Aritra Das is one to watch out for. Having impressed the management with his performances in the previous season, Aritra was an automatic choice for Inter Kashi's long-term plans.

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While it is difficult to gauge on his gametime in ISL 2026-27, Aritra should focus on consistency and adaptability towards his development. The ISL 2026-27 provides Aritra an opportunity to gain valuable exposure and establish him as a dependable young defender.

Leon Augustine (Punjab FC) Another Indian attacker, who will be under watchful eyes is Leon Augustine of Punjab FC. Having graduated from Bengaluru FC academy, Augustine gained ISL experience with the Bengaluru FC senior team before joining Punjab FC. His pace and ability to play in wide attacking areas give Punjab an option capable of stretching defences and changing the tempo.

When & where to watch ISL 2026-27? The ISL has announced YouTube as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season, with every match set to be available live and free on the platform. ISL has also partnered with Sony Sports Network to bring the League to television exclusively in India. As part of the deal, Sony LIV will offer live streaming of all 163 matches of the season.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in