ISL 2026-27 full schedule: Complete phase 1 fixtures, when and where to watch on TV & online, dates, timings, venue

The Indian Super League (ISL) returns to its regular home and away format, with Bengaluru FC hosting Sporting Club Delhi at the Kanteerava Stadium on October 10 in the tournament opener of the 13th season. In the ISL 2026-27 season, a total of 163 matches will be played.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 19 had announced that ISL 2026-27 will have 13 teams after Kolkata's Diamond Habour FC failed to complete its outstanding participation-fee payment. The ISL was played in a single leg format in the last season because of administrative delays.
Jamshedpur FC, who won the League Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season, shut down their first team operations in August, and were replaced by Goan giants club Churchill Brothers. The schedule announced so far has 78 matches in its first phase, which will run from October 10 to January 17.
Each team will take on the other 12 sides once during the first phase. The phase 2 schedule, along with the dates for playoffs and the final will be announced later as the tournament progresses. East Bengal are the defending champions, having won their maiden title last season.
Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi are the 13 teams competing in the ISL 2026-27.
The team finishing on top of the league table after the round-robin stage of ISL 2026-27 will be crowed as League Shield winners. The top four teams will progress to the playoffs and compete for the ISL Cup.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|October 10, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM
|October 10, Saturday
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|October 11, Sunday
|Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC
|TBC
|5:00 PM
|October 11, Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|October 12, Monday
|NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|October 14, Wednesday
|Punjab FC vs Odisha FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 16, Friday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 17, Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC
|TBC
|5:00 PM
|October 17, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|October 18, Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|October 18, Sunday
|NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|October 19, Monday
|Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 23, Friday
|Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC
|TBC
|5:00 PM
|October 24, Saturday
|Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|October 25, Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|October 25, Sunday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|7:30 PM
|October 26, Monday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|October 28, Wednesday
|FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|October 30, Friday
|NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|October 31, Saturday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|5:00 PM
|October 31, Saturday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|November 1, Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|November 1, Sunday
|Inter Kashi vs FC Goa
|TBC
|7:30 PM
|November 5, Thursday
|Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|November 5, Thursday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|November 6, Friday
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|November 7, Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi
|TBC
|5:00 PM
|November 7, Saturday
|Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|November 20, Friday
|East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|November 20, Friday
|Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|November 21, Saturday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|5:00 PM
|November 21, Saturday
|NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|November 22, Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|November 24, Tuesday
|NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal
|7:30 PM
|November 27, Friday
|Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers
|TBC
|7:30 PM
|November 29, Sunday
|FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|November 29, Sunday
|East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|November 30, Monday
|Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|November 30, Monday
|NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|December 4, Friday
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|December 4, Friday
|East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|December 5, Saturday
|FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|December 5, Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|TBC
|7:30 PM
|December 6, Sunday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|5:00 PM
|December 6, Sunday
|NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|December 9, Wednesday
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|December 9, Wednesday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|December 10, Thursday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|5:00 PM
|December 10, Thursday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|December 12, Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC
|TBC
|7:30 PM
|December 13, Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|December 13, Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|December 14, Monday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|7:30 PM
|December 16, Wednesday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|5:00 PM
|December 16, Wednesday
|Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|December 17, Thursday
|Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|December 17, Thursday
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|December 20, Sunday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|5:00 PM
|December 20, Sunday
|Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|December 21, Monday
|Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|December 21, Monday
|East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|December 22, Tuesday
|Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM
|December 22, Tuesday
|FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|January 3, Sunday
|East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|January 3, Sunday
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|January 7, Thursday
|Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|January 8, Friday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|January 9, Saturday
|East Bengal FC vs FC Goa
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|January 9, Saturday
|Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|January 10, Sunday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|January 10, Sunday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|January 12, Tuesday
|Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|January 15, Friday
|Punjab FC vs FC Goa
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|5:00 PM
|January 15, Friday
|Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|January 16, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM
|January 16, Saturday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|7:30 PM
|January 17, Sunday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|5:00 PM
|January 17, Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kolkata derby is scheduled for November 29 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). The arch-rivals have already played a a total of four derbies in the ongoing football season. Out of the four, Mohun Bagan Super Giant won twice - in Durand Cup league stage and IFA Shield final.
East Bengal emerged victorious once, beating their arch rivals in the Durand Cup final 4-1, while the Calcutta Football League (CFL) derby ended in a 1-1 draw.
The ISL has announced YouTube as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season, with every match set to be available live and free on the platform. ISL has also partnered with Sony Sports Network to bring the League to television exclusively in India. As part of the deal, Sony LIV will offer live streaming of all 163 matches of the season.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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