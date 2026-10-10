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ISL 2026-27 full schedule: Complete phase 1 fixtures, when and where to watch on TV & online, dates, timings, venue

The ISL 2026-27 returns to its traditional home and away format after the previous season was played in a single leg format in the last season because of administrative delays. A total of 163 matches are to played in ISL 2026-27. 

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Oct 2026, 11:04 AM IST
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East Bengal are the defending champions of Indian Super League.
East Bengal are the defending champions of Indian Super League. (ISL)
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The Indian Super League (ISL) returns to its regular home and away format, with Bengaluru FC hosting Sporting Club Delhi at the Kanteerava Stadium on October 10 in the tournament opener of the 13th season. In the ISL 2026-27 season, a total of 163 matches will be played.

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The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 19 had announced that ISL 2026-27 will have 13 teams after Kolkata's Diamond Habour FC failed to complete its outstanding participation-fee payment. The ISL was played in a single leg format in the last season because of administrative delays.

Also Read | ISL 2026-27 season to get underway on 10 October, to feature 13 teams

Jamshedpur FC, who won the League Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season, shut down their first team operations in August, and were replaced by Goan giants club Churchill Brothers. The schedule announced so far has 78 matches in its first phase, which will run from October 10 to January 17.

Each team will take on the other 12 sides once during the first phase. The phase 2 schedule, along with the dates for playoffs and the final will be announced later as the tournament progresses. East Bengal are the defending champions, having won their maiden title last season.

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Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi are the 13 teams competing in the ISL 2026-27.

The team finishing on top of the league table after the round-robin stage of ISL 2026-27 will be crowed as League Shield winners. The top four teams will progress to the playoffs and compete for the ISL Cup.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC withdraws from Indian Super League 2026-27 season; check details

ISL 2026-27 phase 1 full schedule

DateMatchVenueTime
October 10, SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Sporting Club DelhiKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru5:00 PM
October 10, SaturdayFC Goa vs Chennaiyin FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
October 11, SundayInter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FCTBC5:00 PM
October 11, SundayChurchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
October 12, MondayNorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
October 14, WednesdayPunjab FC vs Odisha FCJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
October 16, FridaySporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
October 17, SaturdayInter Kashi vs Odisha FCTBC5:00 PM
October 17, SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
October 18, SundayChurchill Brothers vs East Bengal FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
October 18, SundayNorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
October 19, MondayPunjab FC vs Mumbai City FCJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
October 23, FridayInter Kashi vs East Bengal FCTBC5:00 PM
October 24, SaturdayOdisha FC vs NorthEast United FCKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
October 25, SundayChurchill Brothers vs Punjab FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
October 25, SundayKerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FCJLN Stadium, Kochi7:30 PM
October 26, MondayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
October 28, WednesdayFC Goa vs Sporting Club DelhiFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
October 30, FridayNorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
October 31, SaturdayChennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FCJLN Stadium, Chennai5:00 PM
October 31, SaturdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
November 1, SundayMumbai City FC vs Sporting Club DelhiAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
November 1, SundayInter Kashi vs FC GoaTBC7:30 PM
November 5, ThursdayChurchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
November 5, ThursdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
November 6, FridayFC Goa vs Bengaluru FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
November 7, SaturdayInter Kashi vs Sporting Club DelhiTBC5:00 PM
November 7, SaturdayChennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FCJLN Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
November 20, FridayEast Bengal FC vs Sporting Club DelhiVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
November 20, FridayBengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
November 21, SaturdayChennaiyin FC vs Punjab FCJLN Stadium, Chennai5:00 PM
November 21, SaturdayNorthEast United FC vs FC GoaSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
November 22, SundayChurchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
November 24, TuesdayNorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club DelhiKhuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal7:30 PM
November 27, FridayInter Kashi vs Churchill BrothersTBC7:30 PM
November 29, SundayFC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
November 29, SundayEast Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
November 30, MondayMumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
November 30, MondayNorthEast United FC vs Punjab FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
December 4, FridayOdisha FC vs Bengaluru FCKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
December 4, FridayEast Bengal FC vs Punjab FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
December 5, SaturdayFC Goa vs Mumbai City FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
December 5, SaturdayInter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantTBC7:30 PM
December 6, SundayKerala Blasters FC vs Churchill BrothersJLN Stadium, Kochi5:00 PM
December 6, SundayNorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
December 9, WednesdayOdisha FC vs FC GoaKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
December 9, WednesdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
December 10, ThursdayKerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club DelhiJLN Stadium, Kochi5:00 PM
December 10, ThursdayChennaiyin FC vs Churchill BrothersJLN Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
December 12, SaturdayInter Kashi vs NorthEast United FCTBC7:30 PM
December 13, SundayMumbai City FC vs East Bengal FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
December 13, SundayChurchill Brothers vs FC GoaFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
December 14, MondayKerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FCJLN Stadium, Kochi7:30 PM
December 16, WednesdayChennaiyin FC vs Inter KashiJLN Stadium, Chennai5:00 PM
December 16, WednesdayOdisha FC vs Sporting Club DelhiKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
December 17, ThursdayMumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
December 17, ThursdayBengaluru FC vs East Bengal FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
December 20, SundaySporting Club Delhi vs Churchill BrothersJLN Stadium, Delhi5:00 PM
December 20, SundayOdisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FCKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
December 21, MondayMumbai City FC vs Inter KashiAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
December 21, MondayEast Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
December 22, TuesdayBengaluru FC vs Punjab FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru5:00 PM
December 22, TuesdayFC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
January 3, SundayEast Bengal FC vs Odisha FCVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
January 3, SundayBengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
January 7, ThursdayPunjab FC vs Inter KashiJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
January 8, FridayChennaiyin FC vs Odisha FCJLN Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
January 9, SaturdayEast Bengal FC vs FC GoaVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
January 9, SaturdayChurchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
January 10, SundayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FCVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
January 10, SundaySporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FCJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
January 12, TuesdayMumbai City FC vs Odisha FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai7:30 PM
January 15, FridayPunjab FC vs FC GoaJLN Stadium, Delhi5:00 PM
January 15, FridayOdisha FC vs Churchill BrothersKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
January 16, SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Inter KashiKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru5:00 PM
January 16, SaturdayKerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FCJLN Stadium, Kochi7:30 PM
January 17, SundaySporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FCJLN Stadium, Delhi5:00 PM
January 17, SundayMumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai7:30 PM

When is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kolkata derby is scheduled for November 29 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). The arch-rivals have already played a a total of four derbies in the ongoing football season. Out of the four, Mohun Bagan Super Giant won twice - in Durand Cup league stage and IFA Shield final.

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East Bengal emerged victorious once, beating their arch rivals in the Durand Cup final 4-1, while the Calcutta Football League (CFL) derby ended in a 1-1 draw.

Also Read | All you need to know about Uruguay coach Diego Forlan, ex-Mumbai City FC forward

When & where to watch ISL 2026-27?

The ISL has announced YouTube as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season, with every match set to be available live and free on the platform. ISL has also partnered with Sony Sports Network to bring the League to television exclusively in India. As part of the deal, Sony LIV will offer live streaming of all 163 matches of the season.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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