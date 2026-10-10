ISL 2026-27 full schedule: Complete phase 1 fixtures, when and where to watch on TV & online, dates, timings, venue

The Indian Super League (ISL) returns to its regular home and away format, with Bengaluru FC hosting Sporting Club Delhi at the Kanteerava Stadium on October 10 in the tournament opener of the 13th season. In the ISL 2026-27 season, a total of 163 matches will be played.

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The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 19 had announced that ISL 2026-27 will have 13 teams after Kolkata's Diamond Habour FC failed to complete its outstanding participation-fee payment. The ISL was played in a single leg format in the last season because of administrative delays.

Jamshedpur FC, who won the League Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season, shut down their first team operations in August, and were replaced by Goan giants club Churchill Brothers. The schedule announced so far has 78 matches in its first phase, which will run from October 10 to January 17.

Each team will take on the other 12 sides once during the first phase. The phase 2 schedule, along with the dates for playoffs and the final will be announced later as the tournament progresses. East Bengal are the defending champions, having won their maiden title last season.

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Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi are the 13 teams competing in the ISL 2026-27.

The team finishing on top of the league table after the round-robin stage of ISL 2026-27 will be crowed as League Shield winners. The top four teams will progress to the playoffs and compete for the ISL Cup.

ISL 2026-27 phase 1 full schedule

Date Match Venue Time October 10, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 5:00 PM October 10, Saturday FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM October 11, Sunday Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC TBC 5:00 PM October 11, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM October 12, Monday NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM October 14, Wednesday Punjab FC vs Odisha FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM October 16, Friday Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM October 17, Saturday Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC TBC 5:00 PM October 17, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM October 18, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM October 18, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM October 19, Monday Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM October 23, Friday Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC TBC 5:00 PM October 24, Saturday Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM October 25, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM October 25, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC JLN Stadium, Kochi 7:30 PM October 26, Monday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM October 28, Wednesday FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM October 30, Friday NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM October 31, Saturday Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 5:00 PM October 31, Saturday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM November 1, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM November 1, Sunday Inter Kashi vs FC Goa TBC 7:30 PM November 5, Thursday Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM November 5, Thursday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM November 6, Friday FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM November 7, Saturday Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi TBC 5:00 PM November 7, Saturday Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM November 20, Friday East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM November 20, Friday Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM November 21, Saturday Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 5:00 PM November 21, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM November 22, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM November 24, Tuesday NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal 7:30 PM November 27, Friday Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers TBC 7:30 PM November 29, Sunday FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM November 29, Sunday East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM November 30, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM November 30, Monday NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM December 4, Friday Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM December 4, Friday East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM December 5, Saturday FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM December 5, Saturday Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant TBC 7:30 PM December 6, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers JLN Stadium, Kochi 5:00 PM December 6, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM December 9, Wednesday Odisha FC vs FC Goa Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM December 9, Wednesday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM December 10, Thursday Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi JLN Stadium, Kochi 5:00 PM December 10, Thursday Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers JLN Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM December 12, Saturday Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC TBC 7:30 PM December 13, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM December 13, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM December 14, Monday Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC JLN Stadium, Kochi 7:30 PM December 16, Wednesday Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi JLN Stadium, Chennai 5:00 PM December 16, Wednesday Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM December 17, Thursday Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM December 17, Thursday Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM December 20, Sunday Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers JLN Stadium, Delhi 5:00 PM December 20, Sunday Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM December 21, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM December 21, Monday East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM December 22, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 5:00 PM December 22, Tuesday FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM January 3, Sunday East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM January 3, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM January 7, Thursday Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM January 8, Friday Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM January 9, Saturday East Bengal FC vs FC Goa VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM January 9, Saturday Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM January 10, Sunday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM January 10, Sunday Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM January 12, Tuesday Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 7:30 PM January 15, Friday Punjab FC vs FC Goa JLN Stadium, Delhi 5:00 PM January 15, Friday Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM January 16, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 5:00 PM January 16, Saturday Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC JLN Stadium, Kochi 7:30 PM January 17, Sunday Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 5:00 PM January 17, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 7:30 PM

When is East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata derby? The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kolkata derby is scheduled for November 29 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). The arch-rivals have already played a a total of four derbies in the ongoing football season. Out of the four, Mohun Bagan Super Giant won twice - in Durand Cup league stage and IFA Shield final.

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East Bengal emerged victorious once, beating their arch rivals in the Durand Cup final 4-1, while the Calcutta Football League (CFL) derby ended in a 1-1 draw.

When & where to watch ISL 2026-27? The ISL has announced YouTube as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season, with every match set to be available live and free on the platform. ISL has also partnered with Sony Sports Network to bring the League to television exclusively in India. As part of the deal, Sony LIV will offer live streaming of all 163 matches of the season.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in