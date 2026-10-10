ISL 2026-27: Lallianzuala Chhangte headlines transfer list; full breakdown of footballers coming in & going out

Former champions Bengaluru FC will take on the opening clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season, on Saturday as they host Sporting Club Delhi at the at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The ISL 2026-27 will be played in its traditional home and away format, after the previous season was played in single leg because of administrative delays.

A total of 16 matches will be played in ISL 2026-27, out of which the schedule of first 78 matches have been announced in the first phase. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 19 had announced that ISL 2026-27 will have 13 teams after Kolkata's Diamond Habour FC failed to complete its outstanding participation-fee payment.

Unlike the previous seasons, ISL 2026-27 won't see Jamshedpur FC, who shut their first-team operations in August. Backed by TATA Group, Jamshedpur FC, had won the League Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season. They were replaced by Churchill Brothers from Goa.

The ISL 2026-27 transfer window saw a mix of youth and experienced Indian players move here and there. Mohun Bagan Super Giant roped in Lallianzuala Chhangte from Mumbai City FC. The Mariners also added the likes of Dejan Drazic, Samir Zeljkovic, Miguel Figueira and Rahul Bheke as part of their squad reshaping.

Defending champions East Bengal have added Ake Loba, Dani Ramírez and Chris Ikonomidis among the big overseas moves. Mumbai City FC have also made some big signings. Carlos Delgado, Sergio Llamas, Leandro Otormín, Wilmar Jordán Gil and Lazar Ćirković have joined the Islanders.

Jorge Ortiz returned to FC Goa. Kerala Blasters bolstered their squad with the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who has 150 appearances to his name in ISL. The Kerala-based side have also added young forward Mohammed Sanan and midfielder Mohammad Yasir.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC to face SC Delhi as ISL 2026-27 Phase 1 fixtures announced

List of players IN and OUT in ISL 2026-27

Teams Players IN Players OUT Bengaluru FC Menno Koch (Netherlands), Mihailo Perovic (Montenegro), Sandro Embaló (Portugal), Manuel de Iriondo (Argentina), Borja Martínez (Spain) Sirozhiddin Kuziev (Uzbekistan), Rahul Bheke, Jaspreet Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Salah, Braian Sánchez (Argentina) East Bengal Nsungusi Effiong (Nigeria), Phurba Lachenpa, Diego Zivulic (Croatia), Chris Ikonomidis (Australia), Boris Singh, Danish Farooq, Dani Ramírez (Spain), Lukasz Zwolinski (Poland), Nacho Monsalve (Spain), Narender Gahlot, Rohit Danu, Sandip Mandi, Raynier Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, Hardik Bhatt, Rohit Kumar, Asif Khan, Aké Loba (Cote d’Ivoire) Miguel Figueira (Brazil), Kevin Sibille (Argentina), Youssef Ezzejjari (Spain), Anton Søjberg (Denmark), Nandha Kumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Mark Zothanpuia, Debjit Majumder, Provat Lakra, Aaryan Anjaneya, Saúl Crespo (Spain) Mohun Bagan Super Giant Miguel Figueira (Brazil), Dejan Drazic (Serbia), Samir Zeljkovic (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahul Bheke, Alex Saji, Lee Erwin (Scotland) Jason Cummings (Australia), Dimitri Petratos (Australia), Tom Aldred (Scotland), Dippendu Biswas, Leewan Castanha, Robinho (Brazil), Amey Ranawade Chennaiyin FC Madih Talal (France), Nikola Stojanovic (Serbia), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (Rwanda), Brison Fernandes, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Namgyal Bhutia, Bryce Miranda, Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu, Nuno Reis (Portugal), Dippendu Biswas, Muhammed Saheef, Shubham Rawat, Glan Martins, Ramon Tanque (Brazil), Devansh Dabas Imran Khan, Pritam Kotal, Farukh Choudhary, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ankit Mukherjee, Gurkirat Singh, Raj Basfore, Devansh Dabas, Mohammed Ali Bemammer (Morocco), Laldinliana Renthlei, Iñigo Martin (Spain), Elsinho (Brazil), Daniel Chima Chukwu (Nigeria), Alberto Noguera (Spain), Mandar Rao Desai, Eduardo Kau (Brazil), Jitendra Singh Churchill Brothers Vincy Barretto, Gaurav Bora, Trijoy Savio Dias, Kingslee Fernandes, Lalremruata, Lalbiakhlua A Kinesh Singh FC Goa Chiki (Spain), Álex Zalaya (Spain), Franchu (Argentina), Alex Vallejo (Spain), Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Rudra Ved, Saveme Tariang, KC Malsawmsanga, Haodamlian Vaiphei, Haobam Tomba Singh Dejan Drazic (Serbia), Pol Moreno (Spain), Hrithik Tiwari, Boris Singh, Brison Fernandes, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Abdul Rabeeh A K, Sahil Tavora, Mohammed Yasir, Raynier Fernandes, Glan Martins, Daniel Lalhlimpuia Inter Kashi Nauris Petkevičius (Lithuania), Alfred Planas (Spain), Sergio Llamas (Spain), Nishu Kumar, Narender Gahlot, Sandip Mandi, Rohit Danu, Nishchal Chandan, Prasanth K, Asif Khan, Haobam Tomba Singh, David Humanes (Spain), Lluis Tarrés (Spain), Prabir Das Kerala Blasters Sanan Mohammed K, Amrinder Singh, Sahil Tavora, Mohammed Yasir, Paul Ramfangzauva, Ramhlunchhunga, Joel Lalramengmawia, Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro/Serbia), Momo Yansane (Guinea), Andre Green (England), James Bolton (England), Noah Sadaoui (Morocco/United States), Adrián Luna (Uruguay) Noah Sadaoui (Morocco/United States), Franchu (Argentina/Spain), Kévin Yoke (France/Angola), Danish Farooq, Marlon Roos-Trujillo (Germany/Colombia), Nihal Sudeesh, Matías Hernández (Spain), Sachin Suresh, Muhammad Ajsal, Muhammed Saheef, Rowllin Borges, Víctor Bertomeu (Spain), Salahudheen Adnan Koyambravan, Jai Quitongo (Scotland/Portugal), Karim Benarif (Morocco) NorthEast United FC Ethyan González (Spain), Antonio Moyano (Spain), Nikhil Barla, Nikola Ninkovic (Serbia), Abdul Rabeeh A K, Eneko Satrústegui (Spain), Pramveer, Mark Zothanpuia, CK Aman, Mohanraj K, Alaeddine Ajaraie (Morocco), Ankith P, Bekey Oram Ankith P, Bekey Oram, Jairo Samperio (Spain), Míchel Zabaco (Spain), Andy Rodríguez (Spain), Thoi Singh Odisha FC Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia), Mahmoud Eid (Palestine/Sweden), Hrithik Tiwari, Everton (Brazil), Imran Khan, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Manu Molina (Spain), Nihal Sudeesh, Ritwik Das, Sachin Suresh, Arjun MM, Aashir Vazhappilli, Vishnuprasath, Stephen Eze (Nigeria) Hugo Boumous (Morocco/France), Amrinder Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Rohit Kumar, Carlos Delgado (Spain) Sporting Club Delhi Juan Peña (Colombia), Duván Viáfara (Colombia), Nduka Junior (Nigeria), Lalrinliana Hnamte, Rodriguinho (Brazil), Carlos Fortes (Cape Verde/Portugal), KS Shikhar, David Richard Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Tajamul Islam, Alan Saji, Ringsangmi LW, Mohammed Kaif Abdul-Halik Hudu (Ghana), Rafael Ribeiro (Brazil), Alex Saji, Devendra Murgaokar, Ramhlunchhunga, Mohammed Rafi, Cris Nawong Sherpa, Ayush Adhikari, Alan Saji, Ringsangmi LW, Matija Babovic (Serbia), Julio Rivas (Paraguay), Ousmane Fané (France/Cote d’Ivoire), Issac Vanmalsawma, Karanjit Singh, Ebenezer Amoh (Ghana) Punjab FC Diego Raposo (Brazil/Portugal), Mickaël Malsa (Martinique/France), Patrick Bahanack (Cameroon), Raphaël Messi Bouli (Cameroon), Alfred Planas (Spain), Nishchal Chandan, Mohammad Inam, Gurkirat Singh Samir Zeljkovic (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Nsungusi Effiong (Nigeria), Bede Osuji (Nigeria/Slovenia), Dani Ramírez (Spain), Pramveer, Pablo Santos (Brazil), Ranjeet Singh Pandre P

ISL returns with renewed hope The ISL 2026-27 will be different from the previous seasons. The tpurnament has signed a ₹25 crore sponsorship deal with automotive giant MG for two seasons and also secured a digital streaming partnership with YouTube. These multi-pronged deals will ensure greater audience penetration and viewership, also offering the league a chance to reach the heights it once aspired to.

This time, the clubs too have a greater say in the running of the league after paying ₹1.1 crore to the AIFF as a participation fee. The AIFF, which ran the ISL last season after Reliance cut its ties with the league, will look after the administrative aspects.