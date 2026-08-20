ISL 2026-27 season likely to kick-off in October, to feature 13 teams instead of 14; here's why

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season will reportedly get underway only in October, a month after its originally planned start.

According to a report in PTI, the ISL, which was slated to kick off on 4 September, will now only get underway after 6 October, once the FIFA international window for this period closes.

The season will feature just 13 teams, instead of 14, after Diamond Harbour FC missed the Wednesday deadline to pay the second instalment of the participation fee to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The fee was structured to be paid in two instalments of ₹55 lakh each.

"The ISL is likely to start only in October after the FIFA window," a top AIFF official told PTI. "We are going with 13 teams in the ISL," added the official. Diamond Harbour had won the Indian Football League title in their debut season following a 1-1 draw against Dempo SC in May.

Churchill Brothers FC, which acquired crisis-ridden Jamshedpur FC for just ₹100, paid the full amount of ₹1.1 crore to feature in the ISL.

AIFF rejects 'unverified claims' over finances and use of funds Meanwhile, the AIFF rejected what it described as “incorrect claims” that its decision to withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 had led to a predetermined financial penalty or fine. "The AIFF is also concerned about the public circulation of unverified figures and claims regarding its finances without any supporting basis or documentation," the AIFF said in a press release.

India pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup last week, opting to prioritize their friendly match against five-time World Cup champions Brazil instead. AIFF said that their decision to play a friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on 3 October "was taken through the appropriate institutional processes, recognizing the exceptional opportunity it presents for Indian football, the national team and millions of fans".

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC sold to Churchill Brothers for ₹100, ending Tata Steel ownership

"The match will give a morale boost to the Indian national team while driving fans towards Indian football, the impact of which is unquantifiable. The match is a mutually agreed international sporting opportunity between two football federations and should not be portrayed as a one-sided arrangement," AIFF added in their statement.

"The AIFF respects the democratic right to express opinions on Indian football. However, statements concerning the Federation's finances and use of funds must be based on facts and verifiable information," explained AIFF.

The national federation said that the circulation of “factually incorrect statements” could harm India’s reputation and standing both domestically and on the international stage.

Also Read | India sacrifice Asean Cup as Brazil game takes precedence on October 3

"We believe those who have made these claims have the best interests of Indian football in mind and may be misinformed.