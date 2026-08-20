ISL 2026-27 season likely to kick-off in October, to feature 13 teams instead of 14; here's why

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season will reportedly get underway only in October, a month after its originally planned start.

According to a report in PTI, the ISL, which was slated to kick off on 4 September, will now only get underway after 6 October, once the FIFA international window for this period closes.

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The season will feature just 13 teams, instead of 14, after Diamond Harbour FC missed the Wednesday deadline to pay the second instalment of the participation fee to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The fee was structured to be paid in two instalments of ₹55 lakh each.

"The ISL is likely to start only in October after the FIFA window," a top AIFF official told PTI. "We are going with 13 teams in the ISL," added the official. Diamond Harbour had won the Indian Football League title in their debut season following a 1-1 draw against Dempo SC in May.

Churchill Brothers FC, which acquired crisis-ridden Jamshedpur FC for just ₹100, paid the full amount of ₹1.1 crore to feature in the ISL.

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AIFF rejects 'unverified claims' over finances and use of funds Meanwhile, the AIFF rejected what it described as “incorrect claims” that its decision to withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 had led to a predetermined financial penalty or fine. "The AIFF is also concerned about the public circulation of unverified figures and claims regarding its finances without any supporting basis or documentation," the AIFF said in a press release.

India pulled out of the FIFA ASEAN Cup last week, opting to prioritize their friendly match against five-time World Cup champions Brazil instead. AIFF said that their decision to play a friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on 3 October "was taken through the appropriate institutional processes, recognizing the exceptional opportunity it presents for Indian football, the national team and millions of fans".

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Also Read | Jamshedpur FC sold to Churchill Brothers for ₹100, ending Tata Steel ownership

"The match will give a morale boost to the Indian national team while driving fans towards Indian football, the impact of which is unquantifiable. The match is a mutually agreed international sporting opportunity between two football federations and should not be portrayed as a one-sided arrangement," AIFF added in their statement.

"The AIFF respects the democratic right to express opinions on Indian football. However, statements concerning the Federation's finances and use of funds must be based on facts and verifiable information," explained AIFF.

The national federation said that the circulation of “factually incorrect statements” could harm India’s reputation and standing both domestically and on the international stage.

Also Read | India sacrifice Asean Cup as Brazil game takes precedence on October 3

"We believe those who have made these claims have the best interests of Indian football in mind and may be misinformed.

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"The AIFF, through this statement, seeks to make all aware of the facts. Should the concerned person(s) continue to disseminate incorrect claims, the AIFF will pursue appropriate legal remedies against those who continue to knowingly publish and/or circulate false and defamatory statements," the AIFF concluded.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.