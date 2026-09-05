ISL 2026-27 season to get underway on 10 October, to feature 13 teams; competition returns to home-and-away format

The 2026-27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will get underway on October 10, with the competition set to run until May 2027. The league confirmed the dates through its official social media channels on Saturday.

The upcoming campaign will feature 13 teams, with a total of 163 matches scheduled to be played across the season. The ISL will also return to its traditional home-and-away format after changes to the competition structure in recent seasons.

The playoffs format will also make a return, with the top six teams in the league standings qualifying for the knockout stage and competing for the ISL Cup.

The ISL 2025-26 season had followed a single-leg round-robin format with each of the 14 clubs playing 13 matches. East Bengal topped the ISL 2025-26 standings with 26 points, the same as their arch rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant. East Bengal won the title by virtue of a superior goal difference compared to that of Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

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Defending champions East Bengal will be among the teams competing in the 2026-27 season. They will be joined by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC, Inter Kashi FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

Churchill Brothers are expected to feature in the upcoming campaign, although their participation remains subject to regulatory approval and clearance from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Goa-based club completed the acquisition of the sporting licence previously held by former ISL side Jamshedpur FC in August.

The move paved the way for Churchill Brothers to potentially make their return to the ISL, but they still require the necessary regulatory clearances before their participation can be confirmed.

Diamond Harbour FC miss out after promotion Diamond Harbour FC had earned promotion to the ISL after winning the 2025-26 Indian Football League (IFL) title. However, the Kolkata-based club will not be able to take up its place in the Indian top flight for the upcoming season.

Diamond Harbour FC failed to fulfil the administrative fee criteria required for participation in the 2026-27 ISL season. As a result, the club will not compete in the ISL despite securing promotion on sporting merit.

The club will also not participate in the IFL during the 2026-27 campaign. Instead, Diamond Harbour FC will return to the IFL for the 2027-28 season.