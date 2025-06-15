Israel-Iran conflict hits Inter Milan as Italian giants set to miss Mehdi Taremi's services in FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The Israel-Iran conflict has turned out to be a setback for Inter Milan as the Italian football giants are likely to miss the services of Mehdi Taremi at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Taremi, who is an Iranian national, is struck in his country after it shut its airspace due to the military exchange between the two countries.

Taremi, who was a part of the national team earlier this week, played against North Korea in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Tehran on Tuesday. However, the air strikes between the two countries, and no flights to fly with for the past two days, left Taremi unable to join his Inter Milan teammates in Los Angeles.

Inter Milan are scheduled to open their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign against Mexican club Monterrey on June 18 at the iconic Rose Bowl stadium in California. Media reports in Italy confirmed Taremi's absence from Inter Milan's opener as well as the entire competition.

“The Iranian striker will not join the Nerazzurri, neither for the first match nor for the others,” Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported. “Inter have been in close contact with the Iranian authorities in Italy over the last 24 hours to comfort the player and try (to find) a solution that is currently impossible. The player is in Tehran in a safe place and sheltered from the bombings,” the report added.

Mehdi Taremi's records at Inter Milan The 32-year-old Taremi joined Inter Milan in 2024 from Porto on a free transfer. In his 43 appearances for Inter Milan so far, Taremi netted thrice and assisted seven times. He also played a crucial part in Inter Milan's runners-up finish to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final a few days ago.

