Italian soccer shoots for a renaissance

Their defensive centurions, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, both retired. The championship-winning coach, Roberto Mancini, quit in 2023 to take a high-paying gig as manager of Saudi Arabia’s national team. He was replaced by Spalletti, fresh off an improbable Serie A title win with Napoli, and Spalletti immediately set about remaking the team in his image. There has been so much change in the squad that 16 of the 23 players on this summer’s roster have made fewer than 10 appearances for Italy. For Euro 2024, Spalletti was betting on approach, not experience. At an average of 26 years and 287 days, his lineup against Albania was Italy’s youngest at a European Championship since 1988.