Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win Euro 2020 final

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win Euro 2020 final1 min read . 06:19 AM IST
Luke Shaw scored for England inside two minutes, the fastest ever goal in a European Championship final,
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Luke Shaw scored for England inside two minutes, the fastest ever goal in a European Championship final,
Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties in Sunday's Euro 2020 final as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Wembley.
Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties in Sunday's Euro 2020 final as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Wembley.
Luke Shaw scored for England inside two minutes, the fastest ever goal in a European Championship final, but Leonardo Bonucci bundled in an equaliser at a corner midway through the second half.
Luke Shaw scored for England inside two minutes, the fastest ever goal in a European Championship final, but Leonardo Bonucci bundled in an equaliser at a corner midway through the second half.
Needing to score to keep England alive in the shoot-out, Saka's spot-kick was saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Azzurri won the tournament for the second time.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!