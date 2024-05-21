It’s the most expensive team in sports—but the best player came for free
SummaryPhil Foden has been a Manchester City player since the Under-9 team. But even in a squad of expensively acquired international talent, he turned into the club’s player of the season.
The absurd collection of talent that lifted the Premier League trophy on Sunday—a group of dazzling players plucked from nearly a dozen countries—cost Manchester City some $1.4 billion to assemble. For yet another season, it was the most expensive squad in professional sports.