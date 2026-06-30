Ivory Coast vs Norway Prediction: Who’ll meet Brazil in Round of 16? FIFA World Cup 2026

The Ivory Coast will take on Norway in the Round of 32. The match takes place on Monday, 30 June, with kick-off at 10:30 PM for viewers in India. The match will be held at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, United States.

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The winner of this match will have to face Brazil in the Round of 16. Brazil won a thriller against Japan as Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 96th minute.

Ivory Coast vs Norway: Head-to-Head Ivory Coast and Norway have never met in international football before. Their Round of 32 clash marks a historic first meeting.

Ivory Coast finished second in Group E, beating Ecuador and Curacao. They suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Germany in their final group game.

Norway advanced from Group I after dominant victories over Iraq and Senegal. A heavily-rotated Norwegian squad then lost 4-1 to France.

Norway hold a solid record against African opposition overall. They have won 9 of 19 matches, with 8 draws and 2 losses. Their most recent fixture against African sides was the 3-2 win over Senegal.

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Team Form Ivory Coast enter with stronger momentum, having won 2 of 3 group games. Norway are seeking to bounce back from a heavy defeat. Their 4-1 loss to France is somewhat misleading, however.

Manager Stale Solbakken made 10 changes for that final group fixture. Stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard were both completely rested. Norway's attack proves devastating whenever their main squad is in place.

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Under coach Emerse Faé, the Ivory Coast have looked organised and physically dominant. Striker Nicolas Pepe is in excellent form currently. He scored both goals in their 2-0 win over Curaçao. Notably, the Ivory Coast beat world number one France in a friendly.

Norway won all 8 World Cup qualifiers with their first-choice side. Haaland has already scored 4 goals this summer. However, defensive frailties remain a genuine concern, having conceded against Iraq, Senegal, and France.

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Ivory Coast vs Norway: Key Players Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast): Nicolas Pepe enters this knockout tie in sensational form. He scored both goals against Curacao recently. His pace, dribbling and clinical finishing make him the focal point.

Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast): Franck Kessie serves as the tactical heartbeat of the Ivorian midfield. His leadership and physical presence anchor the centre of the pitch. He will aim to suffocate Norway's creative transitions throughout the match.

Erling Haaland (Norway): Erling Haaland returns fully rested after sitting out the France match. He has already scored 4 goals in just 2 appearances. His movement and power present a constant threat to defenders.

Martin Ødegaard (Norway): Martin Ødegaard returns to dictate Norway's attacking tempo. He operates in pockets of space between midfield and attack. His chemistry with Haaland remains Norway's most dangerous attacking weapon.

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Match Strategy Emerse Fae will set up to neutralise Norway's central creativity. Kessié leads a compact midfield trio shadowing Ødegaard closely. The Elephants will instantly trigger direct long balls to Pepe. Centre-backs will double-team Haaland, physically disrupting his movement near the goal.

Stale Solbakken will revert to his heavy-possession, high-pressing system. Ødegaard drops deep to pull Kessié out of position. This creates passing lanes for Norway's late-running midfielders.

Haaland's runs stretch the Ivorian backline, opening shooting space. Norway will press high early, suffocating the Ivory Coast's transitions and denying Pépé space.

Kessie versus Ødegaard will likely control the game's overall tempo. Pepe against Norway's left-back presents a significant speed mismatch. Ivory Coast will look to exploit this duel relentlessly throughout the match.

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Ivory Coast vs Norway, Who’ll Win? I asked ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the Ivory Coast vs Norway Round of 32 match. Here’s what AI said:

This promises one of the most evenly-matched Round of 32 ties. Ivory Coast pushed Germany hard despite suffering a 2-1 defeat. Their physical midfield and pace through Pépé make them dangerous opponents.

Norway should return to full strength after rotating heavily against France. With Haaland and Ødegaard restored, Norway regain a formidable attacking partnership. Ødegaard's vision can unlock defences, while Haaland needs few chances to score.

The decisive battle unfolds in midfield between Kessié and Ødegaard. If the Ivory Coast succeed there, Pepe could hurt Norway on the counter. If Ødegaard finds space, Haaland's movement becomes extremely difficult to contain.

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Expect a tense contest with chances created at both ends. Norway's greater cutting edge gives them a slight overall advantage. Haaland's current form could provide the decisive moment. Predicted Score: Norway 2-1 Ivory Coast, advancing to face Brazil.

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs Norway ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Ivory Coast vs Norway match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.