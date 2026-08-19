Jamal Musiala reveals he is suffering from a neurological condition: What are absence seizures and how are they treated?

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala collapsed on the field during his team's final pre-season friendly against FC Heidenheim on Tuesday.

It was the second time in a week, after he also collapsed on the field against RB Leipzig in another friendly on Saturday.

After Bayern's 4-2 win over FC Heidenheim, Musiala addressed his health condition in a post on Instagram.

What did Jamal Musiala say? “First and foremost – I’m doing well! I’m especially grateful for all your messages and support! I understand that many of you are worried. Today, I want to put your minds at ease and explain a little more,” he said.

“I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary but easily treatable episodes of absence seizures, which are caused by a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the episodes that have occurred recently, such as against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim,” he added.

Musiala said he was receiving the “best possible medical treatment,” and thanked Bayern Munich and his private circle for the support they have given him.

“I know that they may seem scary at first glance – but for me, they are currently part of my everyday life. I am receiving the best possible medical treatment for this and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my private circle are always by my side and supporting me on this journey.”

He added, “The important thing is that there is no further health risk. In close consultation and regular communication with the experts, it was my personal wish to face this challenge and, with the approval of the neurological specialists, continue to focus on what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion of playing football. I have taken responsibility for that decision. Overall, I have a very good feeling and believe I am on the right path."

See Instagram post

“What helps me most on this journey is continuing to chase victories and titles with my team, together with your incredible support. I hope this helps you understand me a little better. At the same time, I ask for your understanding that I would like to keep this matter within my closest circle of trusted people, the club and the experts,” he wrote.

What neurological disorder is Musiala suffering from? Musiala is suffering from something called an absence seizure. According to the United States-based Mayo Clinic, an absence seizure is a type of seizure that involves a brief disruption of awareness.

During an episode, a person may suddenly stop what they are doing, stare blankly, or appear temporarily disconnected from their surroundings.

Some people can also experience rapid blinking or small repetitive movements. Typical absence seizures generally last only a few seconds, although the duration and symptoms can vary by type.

The episodes are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Absence seizures are more commonly associated with children and adolescents, but they can also occur in adults.

Having an absence seizure does not automatically mean that a person has epilepsy. Epilepsy, on the other hand, is a neurological disorder characterized by a tendency to have recurrent unprovoked seizures, and a diagnosis requires medical assessment.

Most absence seizures, though, do not involve the dramatic shaking commonly associated with some other seizure types, and falling is considered unusual in typical absence seizures.

That makes Musiala's on-field collapses particularly notable, although his exact medical diagnosis and the nature of his episodes have not been revealed apart from what he has described.

How are absence seizures treated? The treatment of absence seizures depends on the type and cause of the seizures. Doctors might use anti-seizure medication, with options of medications including ethosuximide for typical absence seizures.