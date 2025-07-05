Jamal Musiala breaks ankle after collision with Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG goalie goes down in tears - Watch

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala nroke his ankle after colliding with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during their quarterfinal match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The incident took place in the added time of the first half. Seeing the ball inside the penalty area, the 22-year-old Musiala tried to latch on it, but was beaten by the PSG goalie Donnarumma. In the process, the two collided with Musiala injury his ankle seriously.

The injury looked serious with the reaction of the players around him confirming the seriously of Musiala's condition. Donnarumma, who was standing a distance couldn't control himself and soon went down in tears while his teammates consoled the Italian. Serge Gnabry came in as a substitute for Musiala at half-time.

Not only Musiala, but a host of PSG and Bayern Munich players looked visibly shaken. The German footballer had to be stretchered out. Notably, he was coming after an injury after missing the tail end of the last season with a torn muscle.

One of the best players in the Bayern Munich squad, Musiala's injury comes as a big blow to the Bundesliga side in the long run. If at all Musiala is out for a long time, Bayern Munich are likely to make a transfer signing soon to fill the void.

PSG enter FIFA Club World Cup semis Meanwhile, a nine-man PSG entered the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich. Desire Doue put the Champions League winners in front at the 78th minute before Ousmane Dembele put the final nail in the coffin in the sixth minute of injury time. William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez went sent off for PSG.

