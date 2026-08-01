Jamshedpur FC footballers appeal to TATA Group with folded hands after club withdraw from ISL; ‘big loss for India’

A day after Jamshedpur FC announced its withdrawal from the Indian Super League (ISL), the footballers have come forward with an appeal to the TATA Group to rethink the decision. The decision was confirmed by Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the Tata Steel-owned entity that operates the club.

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JFSPL stated that while Jamshedpur FC will no longer participate in the ISL, it remains committed to supporting the growth and development of football in India in other capacities. The club's exit marks a significant change for one of the ISL's established teams since its entry into the league in 2017.

Taking to social media, defended Pratik Chaudhari, along with his Jamshedpur FC teammates, shared a video, asking the top management to rethink the decision. “We, the players of Jamshedpur, with folded hands plead to Tata’s Top Leadership to rethink their decision,” the caption read.

“And not destroy the future of Indian Football. This club is the heart and soul of Indian football and the only hope for lakhs of upcoming players. In the video, Chaudhari revealed the decision came as a shock to the footballers, considering the reputation and the brand value TATA Group holds.

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“It's been a shock for us since yesterday when we heard the news. we were told that the club is going to shut operations and we won't continue after the Durand Cup. We were confused, we were angry and we were worried about the future. we still are,” he said.

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“It was very unexpected because it is Tatas. We have always trusted the name, the brand. Everyone here had offered from several different clubs, but we chose Tatas because its a brand. There is a trust thing that comes in when you hear Tatas,” added Chaudhari, who has been with the club since 2022.

“We have tried our best in the last few years and in the last decade we have achieved a fair bit of success. On behalf of all the players, I appeal to rethink about this (withdrawing from ISL) because if it happens, its a big loss for India, not just only football and sports in the country," he said.

Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke appeal too Not just the Jamshedpur FC footballers, but Bengaluru FC winger Nikhil Poojary and Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Rahul Bheke too reacted on the issue. Taking to Instagram. Nikhil reacted with a message reflecting on the current state of Indian football.

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"One day we celebrate Brazil playing in our country. The next, players wake up to the news another club is shutting down its first team operations. It's hard not to wonder where we're really headed," said Poojary. Bheke called Jamshedpur FC's decision is a “painful moment for Indian football.”

Rahul Bheke's Instagram story.

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"A club like @jamshedpurfc, built with stability, professionalism, and strong backing, stepping away from the ISL is more than just a club decision, it's a significant blow to the ecosystem of Indian football. Behind every club are players, coaches, staff, support personnel, and families whose livelihoods are affected. These decisions have a far-reaching impact.

“I sincerely hope the people involved reconsider this decision, because clubs like Jamshedpur FC are important for the future of Indian football. The game needs stability, investment, and long-term commitment not more uncertainty,” added the Indian national team defender.

Jamshedpur FC in ISL since 2017 Jamshedpur FC are currently participating in the Durand Cup, having begun their campaign with a dominant 5-0 victory over Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces in the group stage. Jamshedpur concluded their ninth ISL season by finishing fifth in the previous campaign. The club joined the ISL ahead of the 2017-18 season, alongside Bengaluru FC.

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During their nine-year stint in the competition, Jamshedpur's biggest achievement came in the 2021-22 season, when they won the ISL League Shield under coach Owen Coyle. Apart from that historic campaign, the club reached the ISL playoffs only once more, in the 2024-25 season under current India national team head coach Khalid Jamil.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in