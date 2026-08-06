Jamshedpur FC given extended deadline by AIFF to reconsider ISL pull out, Ranjit Bajaj appointed manager of India U-15

Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC have been given an extended deadline till August 12 to reconsider their decision of shutting down first-team operations. The decision was taken on Thursday at the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Executive Committee meeting at the Football House in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The development came hours after AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey urged the Tata Group to review its stand. On July 31, Jamshedpur FC announced pulling out of the ISL. Earlier last month, the AIFF had set July 20 deadline for payment of ₹1.1 crore by the clubs in two instalments as administrative fees. The deadline was extended till July 31 evening.

Also Read | Brazil friendly: AIFF may field separate squads if India reach Asean Cup final

The Tata Group made it clear that Jamshedpur FC's exit from the ISL was a long-planned strategic decision to ensure that the company returns to its core ideal of grassroots football development. Tata Steel vice-president D B Sundara Ramam has also insisted that the move has "nothing to do" with the uncertainty surrounding the ISL's commercial future.

Among other decisions taken in the meeting was the appointment of Minerva Football academy owner Ranjit Bajaj as the Team Manager of the India U15 boy's team, for the inaugural edition of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, scheduled for October in Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

Bibiano Fernandes will serve as the head coach of the India U15 team subject to his acceptance.

India to field separate teams for Asean Cup & Brazil tie Another major decision taken during the meeting was AIFF will be sending two separate teams for the inaugural FIFA Asean Cup and the India vs Brazil friendly international encounter, the report of which was first published by this website on July 31.

The FIFA Asean Cup starts on September 24, with the final on October 3. The India vs Brazil clash is also scheduled for October 3 at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. In case India reach the final of FIFA Asean Cup in Indonesia, the Blue Tigers will have to field a different team against five-time world champions Brazil.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC footballers appeal to TATA Group with folded hands

The AIFF Executive Committee meeting was chaired by Chaubey, which was attended by Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan. The members in the meeting were Lalnghinglova Hmar, Menla Ethenpa, Mohan Lal, Neibou Sekhose, Syed Husnain Naqvi, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, Deepak Sharma, Valanka Alemao, Vijay Bali, Thongam Tababi Devi, Shabbir Ali, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Climax Lawrence.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in