Jamshedpur FC given extended deadline by AIFF to reconsider ISL pull out, Ranjit Bajaj appointed manager of India U-15

Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC have been given an extended deadline till August 12 to reconsider their decision of shutting down first-team operations. The decision was taken on Thursday at the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Executive Committee meeting at the Football House in New Delhi.
The development came hours after AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey urged the Tata Group to review its stand. On July 31, Jamshedpur FC announced pulling out of the ISL. Earlier last month, the AIFF had set July 20 deadline for payment of ₹1.1 crore by the clubs in two instalments as administrative fees. The deadline was extended till July 31 evening.
The Tata Group made it clear that Jamshedpur FC's exit from the ISL was a long-planned strategic decision to ensure that the company returns to its core ideal of grassroots football development. Tata Steel vice-president D B Sundara Ramam has also insisted that the move has "nothing to do" with the uncertainty surrounding the ISL's commercial future.
Among other decisions taken in the meeting was the appointment of Minerva Football academy owner Ranjit Bajaj as the Team Manager of the India U15 boy's team, for the inaugural edition of the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, scheduled for October in Azerbaijan.
Bibiano Fernandes will serve as the head coach of the India U15 team subject to his acceptance.
Another major decision taken during the meeting was AIFF will be sending two separate teams for the inaugural FIFA Asean Cup and the India vs Brazil friendly international encounter, the report of which was first published by this website on July 31.
The FIFA Asean Cup starts on September 24, with the final on October 3. The India vs Brazil clash is also scheduled for October 3 at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. In case India reach the final of FIFA Asean Cup in Indonesia, the Blue Tigers will have to field a different team against five-time world champions Brazil.
The AIFF Executive Committee meeting was chaired by Chaubey, which was attended by Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan. The members in the meeting were Lalnghinglova Hmar, Menla Ethenpa, Mohan Lal, Neibou Sekhose, Syed Husnain Naqvi, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, Deepak Sharma, Valanka Alemao, Vijay Bali, Thongam Tababi Devi, Shabbir Ali, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Climax Lawrence.