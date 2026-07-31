Jamshedpur FC withdraws from Indian Super League 2026-27 season; all you need to know

Jamshedpur FC has confirmed it will step away from the Indian Super League (ISL) beginning with the 2026-27 campaign. The Tata Steel-owned club made the announcement on Friday, ending its nine-year run in India’s top-tier football competition.

The decision follows the club missing key deadlines set by the All India Football Federation for confirming participation and paying the first installment of the league fee under the new club-led structure.

Club statement on future plans Jamshedpur Football And Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the company that runs the club, stressed it remains dedicated to Indian football in different ways.

“We will continue in our endeavour to to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football,” JFSPL said.

The statement makes clear that while the senior team will leave the ISL, work with young players and community football will continue. With this exit, the Tata Group’s direct presence in the professional league is limited to the Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur.

Why the decision came now Notably, Jamshedpur FC had not met the original July 20 deadline for confirmation and fee payment. The delay was linked to the need for shareholder approval. Under the revised ISL model, clubs take a bigger role in running the league through a new operating body, and that change required formal sign-off from the parent company.

An extended deadline also passed without the fee being paid, leading to Friday’s official confirmation that the club will not take part from next season.

Looking back at nine seasons Jamshedpur FC entered the Indian Super League ahead of the 2017-18 season alongside Bengaluru FC. Over nine campaigns, the Red Miners achieved solid results. Their strongest season came in 2021-22 when they won the League Shield under coach Owen Coyle.

They reached the playoffs again in 2024-25 under Khalid Jamil and finished fifth last season. Those highlights stand as the main markers of the club’s time in the competition.

Durand Cup campaign continues for now Even as the ISL exit was announced, Jamshedpur FC remains active in the Durand Cup. The team opened its group stage with a clear 5-0 win over Defenders FC, a side from the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

Their next match is scheduled against SC Delhi on August 2. It is still unclear whether the club will complete the rest of its Durand Cup fixtures after the ISL decision.

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