Japan captain Wataru Endo announces retirement from international football after FIFA World Cup 2026 dreams fall apart

Wataru Endo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday after the Japanese captain failed to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 cut due to an injury. The development came in three days before Japan's campaign opener in Group F against the Netherlands.
The 33-year-old Endo made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account in Japanese. “Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could and I have no regret,” said the Liverpool midfielder, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February.
"Of course, there's frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I'm proud of how we've grown together since the Qatar World Cup—me as captain, leading this team and turning our goal of "winning the World Cup" into something we can say as a matter of course.
“The current team is truly a wonderful team. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we've never seen before. The moment when the Japan national team wins the World Cup will surely come someday,” he added his in post. Endo also urged everyone to stand behind Japan.
"Let's believe in that and cheer them on together. And let's unite Japan's strength as one so that moment comes in this tournament—everyone, let's take on the North and Central America World Cup together!!
“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans,” Endo added in his post. Notably, Endo came off at halftime on his return in Japan’s 1-0 warmup match victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo.
The Japan Football Association on Thursday that captain Endo has withdrawn from the country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury. National team director Masakuni Yamamoto named Ajax defender Ko Itakura as the new captain, while Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino has been called up as a replacement for Endo.
The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.
|Match
|Date
|Opponent
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match 1
|June 15
|Netherlands
|1:30 AM
|Dallas Stadium(Arlington, Texas, USA)
|Match 2
|June 21
|Tunisia
|9:30 AM
|Monterrey Stadium(Guadalupe, Mexico)
|Match 3
|June 26
|Sweden
|4:30 AM
|Dallas Stadium(Arlington, Texas, USA)
Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki
Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe
Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Shuto Machino, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka
Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda