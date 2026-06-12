Japan captain Wataru Endo announces retirement from international football after FIFA World Cup 2026 dreams fall apart

Wataru Endo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday after the Japanese captain failed to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 cut due to an injury. The development came in three days before Japan's campaign opener in Group F against the Netherlands.

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The 33-year-old Endo made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account in Japanese. “Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could and I have no regret,” said the Liverpool midfielder, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February.

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"Of course, there's frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I'm proud of how we've grown together since the Qatar World Cup—me as captain, leading this team and turning our goal of "winning the World Cup" into something we can say as a matter of course.

“The current team is truly a wonderful team. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we've never seen before. The moment when the Japan national team wins the World Cup will surely come someday,” he added his in post. Endo also urged everyone to stand behind Japan.

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"Let's believe in that and cheer them on together. And let's unite Japan's strength as one so that moment comes in this tournament—everyone, let's take on the North and Central America World Cup together!!

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans,” Endo added in his post. Notably, Endo came off at halftime on his return in Japan’s 1-0 warmup match victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo.

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Japan Football Association names replacement The Japan Football Association on Thursday that captain Endo has withdrawn from the country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury. National team director Masakuni Yamamoto named Ajax defender Ko Itakura as the new captain, while Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino has been called up as a replacement for Endo.

The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.

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Japan's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

Match Date Opponent Kick-off Time (IST) Venue Match 1 June 15 Netherlands 1:30 AM Dallas Stadium(Arlington, Texas, USA) Match 2 June 21 Tunisia 9:30 AM Monterrey Stadium(Guadalupe, Mexico) Match 3 June 26 Sweden 4:30 AM Dallas Stadium(Arlington, Texas, USA)

Japan's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad updated Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Shuto Machino, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in