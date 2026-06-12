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Japan captain Wataru Endo announces retirement from international football after FIFA World Cup 2026 dreams fall apart

Wataru Endo failed to recover in time from a foot injury for Japan's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. He later announced his retirement from international football. Japan start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Jun 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Japan's Wataru Endo retired from international football after failing to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 cut due to a foot injury.
Japan's Wataru Endo retired from international football after failing to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 cut due to a foot injury. (Reuters)
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Wataru Endo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday after the Japanese captain failed to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 cut due to an injury. The development came in three days before Japan's campaign opener in Group F against the Netherlands.

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The 33-year-old Endo made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account in Japanese. “Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could and I have no regret,” said the Liverpool midfielder, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February.

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"Of course, there's frustration at not being able to participate in this World Cup, but more than that, I'm proud of how we've grown together since the Qatar World Cup—me as captain, leading this team and turning our goal of "winning the World Cup" into something we can say as a matter of course.

“The current team is truly a wonderful team. I believe they will overcome any adversity and show us sights we've never seen before. The moment when the Japan national team wins the World Cup will surely come someday,” he added his in post. Endo also urged everyone to stand behind Japan.

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"Let's believe in that and cheer them on together. And let's unite Japan's strength as one so that moment comes in this tournament—everyone, let's take on the North and Central America World Cup together!!

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans,” Endo added in his post. Notably, Endo came off at halftime on his return in Japan’s 1-0 warmup match victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo.

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Japan Football Association names replacement

The Japan Football Association on Thursday that captain Endo has withdrawn from the country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury. National team director Masakuni Yamamoto named Ajax defender Ko Itakura as the new captain, while Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino has been called up as a replacement for Endo.

The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.

Also Read | Julian Quinones scores opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026

Japan's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

MatchDateOpponentKick-off Time (IST)Venue
Match 1June 15Netherlands1:30 AM Dallas Stadium(Arlington, Texas, USA)
Match 2June 21Tunisia9:30 AM Monterrey Stadium(Guadalupe, Mexico)
Match 3June 26Sweden4:30 AM Dallas Stadium(Arlington, Texas, USA)

Japan's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad updated

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Shuto Machino, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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