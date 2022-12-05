FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Croatia prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 06:07 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E topper Japan will clash with Croatia, the runners-up of Group F.
The fifth match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between Japan and Croatia. In a group that included Spain, Japan emerged as the topper - overwhelming two of the biggest teams in the tournament, Germany and Spain. Croatia had goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco, which eventually helped them a lot when they defeated Canada 4-1.