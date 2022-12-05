FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Croatia prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Japan

Japan won the group of death despite never having defeated a World Cup champion before. This time, they defeated two world champions in a span of three days. So, in their most successful world cup campaign in history, Japan won't be lacking in confidence. Japan’s outstanding defensive effort was instrumental in defeating Spain, and similar strategies may be employed against Croatia as well. In that game, they were able to take advantage of the limited opportunities they created, but this one could require extra time and even penalties.