FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Croatia prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Croatia prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 06:07 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E topper Japan will clash with Croatia, the runners-up of Group F.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E topper Japan will clash with Croatia, the runners-up of Group F.
The fifth match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between Japan and Croatia. In a group that included Spain, Japan emerged as the topper - overwhelming two of the biggest teams in the tournament, Germany and Spain. Croatia had goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco, which eventually helped them a lot when they defeated Canada 4-1.
The fifth match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between Japan and Croatia. In a group that included Spain, Japan emerged as the topper - overwhelming two of the biggest teams in the tournament, Germany and Spain. Croatia had goalless draws against Belgium and Morocco, which eventually helped them a lot when they defeated Canada 4-1.
Japan is having a dream run at the FIFA 2022 so far. The giant-killers defeated Germany, which eventually threw the four-time world champions out of the world cup. The Samurai Blue also defeated Spain, pushing them to the second spot in the group. Croatia, on the other hand, have been undefeated since the tournament began.
Japan is having a dream run at the FIFA 2022 so far. The giant-killers defeated Germany, which eventually threw the four-time world champions out of the world cup. The Samurai Blue also defeated Spain, pushing them to the second spot in the group. Croatia, on the other hand, have been undefeated since the tournament began.
Japan won the group of death despite never having defeated a World Cup champion before. This time, they defeated two world champions in a span of three days. So, in their most successful world cup campaign in history, Japan won't be lacking in confidence. Japan’s outstanding defensive effort was instrumental in defeating Spain, and similar strategies may be employed against Croatia as well. In that game, they were able to take advantage of the limited opportunities they created, but this one could require extra time and even penalties.
Japan won the group of death despite never having defeated a World Cup champion before. This time, they defeated two world champions in a span of three days. So, in their most successful world cup campaign in history, Japan won't be lacking in confidence. Japan’s outstanding defensive effort was instrumental in defeating Spain, and similar strategies may be employed against Croatia as well. In that game, they were able to take advantage of the limited opportunities they created, but this one could require extra time and even penalties.
Interestingly, defensive strategies have worked for Zlatko Dalić’s team as well. The draw after 90 minutes feels like decent value because Croatia would probably be content to keep Japan struggling to score in this match. The 2018 runners-up have gone unbeaten in their last nine games, winning six times and drawing three times. The last time they lost a match was in June, when Austria defeated them 3-0.
Interestingly, defensive strategies have worked for Zlatko Dalić’s team as well. The draw after 90 minutes feels like decent value because Croatia would probably be content to keep Japan struggling to score in this match. The 2018 runners-up have gone unbeaten in their last nine games, winning six times and drawing three times. The last time they lost a match was in June, when Austria defeated them 3-0.
The head-to-head history between these two teams is quite interesting. Both Japan and Croatia have won one while one match ended in a draw.
The head-to-head history between these two teams is quite interesting. Both Japan and Croatia have won one while one match ended in a draw.
Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic remain key players for Croatia. Japan's winger Ritsu Doan could get the chance as Ko Itakura will be suspended from the game for receiving a second yellow card.
Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic remain key players for Croatia. Japan's winger Ritsu Doan could get the chance as Ko Itakura will be suspended from the game for receiving a second yellow card.
The Japan vs Croatia match will be played on December 5 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.
The Japan vs Croatia match will be played on December 5 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.
The Japan vs Croatia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The Japan vs Croatia match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Japan’s dream run at the FIFA World Cup 2022 will continue as they will move to the quarter-finals by defeating Croatia 2-0.
Japan’s dream run at the FIFA World Cup 2022 will continue as they will move to the quarter-finals by defeating Croatia 2-0.