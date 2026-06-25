Japan vs Sweden FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. Japan, second in the group with four points, will face Sweden, third with three points.

For Sweden, all they need to do is beat Japan, and if they do so, they will advance to the round of 32 with six points. Should Sweden win and the Netherlands (First place, four points) lose or draw to an already-eliminated Tunisia, Sweden will top the group.

Should both the Netherlands and Sweden win their respective matches, then the Dutch will top the group with seven points, followed by Sweden in second place with six points.

Japan will finish third with four points and will have to wait to find out whether they are one of the eight best third-placed teams to go through to the knockout stage.

Japan vs Sweden match details

Match Group F Date June 26 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 4:30 AM IST | 7 PM ET | 6 PM CT Stadium Dallas Stadium, Texas Referee Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros

Japan vs Sweden head-to-head Japan and Sweden have locked horns five times in international football so far. Sweden has won two matches, whereas Japan have won just one. Two matches have ended in draws.

The two teams have not locked horns in the FIFA World Cup before.

Matches 5 Japan won 1 Sweden won 2 Draw 2 Last meeting Japan and Sweden played out a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in May 2002 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

Japan vs Sweden team news Japan: Japan has no serious injury concerns or suspensions ahead of the all-important match against Sweden.

All eyes will be on forward Ayase Ueda, who scored twice against Tunisia in their previous match. Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito are likely to retain their spots.

Sweden: Sweden also has no injury or suspension concerns. Head coach Graham Potter has urged his side to be strong defensively after the Swedes lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in their previous match.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres will lead Sweden's attack, whereas Anthony Elanga will play in a wide attacking position.

Japan vs Sweden prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, Japan have been backed to beat Sweden, with a 52.7 % chance of that happening. Sweden only has a 22.2 % of winning, whereas there is just a 25.1 % chance of a draw.

Where to watch Japan vs Sweden live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Japan vs Sweden possible starting lineups

Japan: Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Doan, Sano, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Kamada; Ueda.

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