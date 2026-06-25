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Japan vs Sweden FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Japan will lock horns in a crucial FIFA World Cup group stage match against Sweden in Texas on Thursday.

PN Vishnu
Published25 Jun 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Sweden's forward Viktor Gyokeres will hope to take his side to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.
Sweden's forward Viktor Gyokeres will hope to take his side to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage. (AFP)
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Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. Japan, second in the group with four points, will face Sweden, third with three points.

For Sweden, all they need to do is beat Japan, and if they do so, they will advance to the round of 32 with six points. Should Sweden win and the Netherlands (First place, four points) lose or draw to an already-eliminated Tunisia, Sweden will top the group.

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Should both the Netherlands and Sweden win their respective matches, then the Dutch will top the group with seven points, followed by Sweden in second place with six points.

Also Read | Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live, prediction, H2H

Japan will finish third with four points and will have to wait to find out whether they are one of the eight best third-placed teams to go through to the knockout stage.

Japan vs Sweden match details

MatchGroup F
DateJune 26 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time4:30 AM IST | 7 PM ET | 6 PM CT
StadiumDallas Stadium, Texas
RefereeIvan Arcides Barton Cisneros

Japan vs Sweden head-to-head

Japan and Sweden have locked horns five times in international football so far. Sweden has won two matches, whereas Japan have won just one. Two matches have ended in draws.

The two teams have not locked horns in the FIFA World Cup before.

Matches5
Japan won 1
Sweden won2
Draw2
Last meeting Japan and Sweden played out a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in May 2002
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

Japan vs Sweden team news

Japan: Japan has no serious injury concerns or suspensions ahead of the all-important match against Sweden.

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All eyes will be on forward Ayase Ueda, who scored twice against Tunisia in their previous match. Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito are likely to retain their spots.

Sweden: Sweden also has no injury or suspension concerns. Head coach Graham Potter has urged his side to be strong defensively after the Swedes lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in their previous match.

Also Read | Ecuador vs Germany: Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live, prediction and H2H

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres will lead Sweden's attack, whereas Anthony Elanga will play in a wide attacking position.

Japan vs Sweden prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, Japan have been backed to beat Sweden, with a 52.7 % chance of that happening. Sweden only has a 22.2 % of winning, whereas there is just a 25.1 % chance of a draw.

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Where to watch Japan vs Sweden live on TV?

 

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Japan vs Sweden possible starting lineups

Japan: Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Doan, Sano, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Kamada; Ueda.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Brazil roar into knockout stages

Sweden: Nordfeldt; Hien, Lagerbielke, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlström, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak.

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