Japan vs Sweden FIFA World Cup clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. Japan, second in the group with four points, will face Sweden, third with three points.
For Sweden, all they need to do is beat Japan, and if they do so, they will advance to the round of 32 with six points. Should Sweden win and the Netherlands (First place, four points) lose or draw to an already-eliminated Tunisia, Sweden will top the group.
Should both the Netherlands and Sweden win their respective matches, then the Dutch will top the group with seven points, followed by Sweden in second place with six points.
Japan will finish third with four points and will have to wait to find out whether they are one of the eight best third-placed teams to go through to the knockout stage.
|Match
|Group F
|Date
|June 26 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|4:30 AM IST | 7 PM ET | 6 PM CT
|Stadium
|Dallas Stadium, Texas
|Referee
|Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros
Japan and Sweden have locked horns five times in international football so far. Sweden has won two matches, whereas Japan have won just one. Two matches have ended in draws.
The two teams have not locked horns in the FIFA World Cup before.
|Matches
|5
|Japan won
|1
|Sweden won
|2
|Draw
|2
|Last meeting
|Japan and Sweden played out a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in May 2002
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|None
Japan: Japan has no serious injury concerns or suspensions ahead of the all-important match against Sweden.
All eyes will be on forward Ayase Ueda, who scored twice against Tunisia in their previous match. Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito are likely to retain their spots.
Sweden: Sweden also has no injury or suspension concerns. Head coach Graham Potter has urged his side to be strong defensively after the Swedes lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in their previous match.
Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres will lead Sweden's attack, whereas Anthony Elanga will play in a wide attacking position.
According to the Opta supercomputer, Japan have been backed to beat Sweden, with a 52.7 % chance of that happening. Sweden only has a 22.2 % of winning, whereas there is just a 25.1 % chance of a draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Japan: Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Doan, Sano, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Kamada; Ueda.
Sweden: Nordfeldt; Hien, Lagerbielke, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlström, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak.