Japan's controversial goal against Spain: Why VAR allowed it, how fans reacted?

The heat around the FIFA World Cup in Qatar increased on Friday as Japan defeated Spain to remain at the top of the Group E table. Japan's win also knocked out Germany from the World Cup who defeated Costa Rica 4-2 on the same day, however, were behind Spain in the goal difference tally.
Meanwhile, a major controversy clouded during the Japan Vs Spain match which has brought a furor on social media. The controversy was regarding the final goal of the match scored by Blue Samurai's Ao Tanaka which finally ensured Japan's much-needed victory.
Spain started on an impressive note with the first goal in 12 minutes. They kept on attacking during the first half, but Japan's Ritsu Doan scored an equalizer in the 48th minute of the match. The tension gripped the stadium and the match came close.
The second goal of Japan scored by Ao Tanaka provided the team much-needed lead, but also attracted the ire of Spanish fans as they claimed that the ball was already out of play when Tanaka took the shot.
As the goal became disputed, the on-ground referees went to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) who after observing the shot repeatedly, decided to keep the goal standing. The officials gave the goal as they felt that the ball was still in play, while the users of social media suggested otherwise.
Football fans on social media posted thousands of posts expressing their disagreement with the decision.
People accused the FIFA management of bias against the Spanish team, while some even tried to show that the ball looks out from one camera angle and on the line from another camera angle.
The social media users also pointed out how goalkeepers usually take shots from out of the bound areas and this is considered normal is football.
Japan has ended up at the top of the Group E table and will play against the last FIFA runner-ups Croatia in their next match. Spain finished with four points in three matches and will take on Morocco in the knockout clash. Germany whose points were similar to Spain is now knocked out due to the goal difference. While Spain has a goal difference of 6, Germany has just 1.
