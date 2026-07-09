Jarell Quansah two-match FIFA ban explained: Why England defender faces double suspension after Mexico red card

England’s run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has hit a major setback. Defender Jarell Quansah will miss the quarter-final against Norway and potentially the semi-final after FIFA handed him a two-match ban for his red card against Mexico. The decision has raised fresh questions about consistency in disciplinary rulings at this tournament.
The incident happened at Mexico City Stadium during England’s last-16 clash. Jarell Quansah made a sliding challenge on Mexico left-back Jesus Gallardo. His studs caught the Mexican player’s shin, prompting an immediate VAR review. Refereeing officials deemed the tackle reckless and dangerous enough for a straight red card. England still won the match, but the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre-back’s tournament now hangs in the balance.
A standard red card at the World Cup normally carries a one-match automatic suspension. However, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee went further in this case. According to the official sanction notice released, Jarell Quansah received “2-match suspension for a breach of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”
Article 14 covers serious foul play involving excessive force or endangering an opponent’s safety. The committee judged that the nature of the challenge, studs directly into the shin, met this threshold. The suspension must be served in England’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in line with Article 69 of the same code. This is why the ban was doubled rather than limited to one game.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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