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Jarell Quansah two-match FIFA ban explained: Why England defender faces double suspension after Mexico red card

Jarell Quansah made a sliding challenge on Mexico left-back Jesus Gallardo. His studs caught the Mexican player’s shin, prompting an immediate VAR review. Refereeing officials deemed the tackle reckless and dangerous enough for a straight red card.

Aachal Maniyar
Published9 Jul 2026, 10:41 PM IST
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Jarell Quansah looks dejected after being sent off by referee Alireza Faghani after a VAR review.
Jarell Quansah looks dejected after being sent off by referee Alireza Faghani after a VAR review.(REUTERS)
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England’s run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has hit a major setback. Defender Jarell Quansah will miss the quarter-final against Norway and potentially the semi-final after FIFA handed him a two-match ban for his red card against Mexico. The decision has raised fresh questions about consistency in disciplinary rulings at this tournament.

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Why was Jarell Quansah sent off in England’s win over Mexico?

The incident happened at Mexico City Stadium during England’s last-16 clash. Jarell Quansah made a sliding challenge on Mexico left-back Jesus Gallardo. His studs caught the Mexican player’s shin, prompting an immediate VAR review. Refereeing officials deemed the tackle reckless and dangerous enough for a straight red card. England still won the match, but the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre-back’s tournament now hangs in the balance.

Why did FIFA give Jarell Quansah a two-match ban instead of the usual one?

A standard red card at the World Cup normally carries a one-match automatic suspension. However, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee went further in this case. According to the official sanction notice released, Jarell Quansah received “2-match suspension for a breach of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

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Article 14 covers serious foul play involving excessive force or endangering an opponent’s safety. The committee judged that the nature of the challenge, studs directly into the shin, met this threshold. The suspension must be served in England’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in line with Article 69 of the same code. This is why the ban was doubled rather than limited to one game.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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