Jayden Adams death: South Africa midfielder who featured at FIFA World Cup 2026 passes away at 25

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The news has left the football community in shock as tributes pour in for the talented young player who carried national hopes on the global stage.
Jayden Adams, a key figure in South Africa’s midfield during the tournament, appeared in all three group games. He started the opener, a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, and the 1-1 draw against Czechia, coming off in both matches. He later entered as a substitute in the crucial 1-0 victory over South Korea that helped secure progression. However, he did not feature in the last-32 clash, a 1-0 loss to Canada.
The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) released a moving statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss.
“The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.
“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction.
“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.”
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.